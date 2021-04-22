Strategies for saving $$$ at the pump

By Julie Chickery

We love our rigs, but every RV owner knows they aren’t great on gas mileage. Fuel is typically the second-largest expense in an RV vacation after campgrounds. That means saving at the pump becomes a huge priority for the savvy RV traveler. Here are some great strategies I’ve learned that will help you save at the pump, whether you are hauling a towable or driving a motorhome.

Keep your motor running

The most important thing you can do for your motorized RV or tow vehicle is to keep up with the preventive maintenance. Additionally, getting a fluid analysis performed on your vehicle annually will let you know if you need to adjust anything. J.G. Lubricants is a company that can perform this analysis on your fluids, including engine oil, transmission fluid, and coolant. This will not only help with saving at the pump, but will also reduce overall maintenance costs in the long run.

Slow down

Another fuel-saving technique is to simply slow down and enjoy the journey. There are some studies that show if you cut your speed by 10 miles per hour, you can improve your fuel efficiency by up to 25 percent, particularly with a diesel engine. That’s a lot! This technique keeps a few extra bucks in your pocket, and it will keep you and your family safer, as well.

Shop around

There are apps and discount programs that will help with saving at the pump. For example, if you have a diesel truck or motorhome, fueling in the truck lanes using the TSD logistics card can save 30-50 cents a gallon. Just remember to follow proper etiquette when sharing the lanes with working truckers.

Another great resource whether you have gas or diesel is the Gas Buddy app, which allows you to compare prices in the area. As an example, when we were in Tucson, Arizona, last winter, we found the price of diesel varied by as much as 46 cents per gallon within a five-mile radius. With the size of our gas tank, that results in a huge savings.

