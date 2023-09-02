How we survived the remnants of Hurricane Hilary while camping at 7,500 feet

My RVing friends and my wife and I experienced the remnants of Hurricane Hilary at 7,500 feet, and no, we weren’t in an airplane. We were in our RVs camped high in the mountains.

You probably read the headlines or watched the news stories that proclaimed, “Hilary could dump more than a year’s worth of rain in parts of three states: California, Nevada and Arizona. Because of the threat, parts of California face a rare high risk for excessive rainfall.” Per CNN.

Or, maybe you watched the video from The Guardian of the people trapped in a motorhome as Storm Hilary hit.

None of us were aware of Hurricane Hilary

My wife, our friends and I were unaware of any of this until after we, too, were impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary.

When I planned an extended boondocking trip in the Lost River Valley of the high mountains of south-central Idaho, the last thing I expected was to encounter the remnants of a hurricane. After all, according to Wikipedia, only the remnants of 8 hurricanes have impacted even the Southwest United States since 1850. I have been unable to determine how many of those 8 continued north to impact Idaho. I expect very few, if any.

What made it even more of a surprise was that we were camped far from cell and internet service many days before Hurricane Hilary eve became a newsworthy item. I only became aware of the impending storm when we rode our off-road vehicles nearly 30 miles from our RVs. We had gone to a nearly-9,000-foot ridge overlooking the small town of Mackay, where we obtained an internet signal.

Surprise!

To my surprise, when I opened my weather app I discovered multiple warnings of an incoming storm and a flash flood due to the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. It even warranted a flood warning from the National Weather Service (see photo). Even more disturbing was that it was due the next day! Did I mention our RVs were 30 miles yonder and the sky was growing dark?

Some might have returned to their campsite, rolled in the awnings, raised the jacks and headed to the safety of pavement and cell service. With five days left of our outing, we took the optimist approach and followed the proverbial phrase, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

Relocated to get a better view of the storm

We were camped back in the trees, which had been providing shade, had no view and was in a low spot prone to puddling (i.e., “flooding”). So we decided to move about a mile down the road to a prominent viewpoint overlooking Wildhorse Creek, a tributary to the Lost River. There, we could watch the approaching storm from the comforts of our RVs while watching the rising waters from our campsite high above the stream. If it rose to our location, we would hopefully “float it out” like Noah! It would be just like storm-watching at the ocean beach back in our home state of Washington. It’s worth sharing that we had our SpotX satellite messenger with us in the rare event we needed to summon help.

As the storm approached the next morning, we donned rain gear, loaded up, and headed to the spot down the road. The chosen campsite, which the previous campers had fled the day before, was on a sweeping bend in the creek. To maximize our storm-watching potential, we positioned one RV facing south, upstream, and the other facing predominately north, downstream.

The right decision

This proved to be the right decision. The prevailing wind on the first day provided a lee on the patio awning side of our friends’ RV, allowing us to sit outside under their awning, staying dry while watching the storm. The second day the winds switched direction, placing our RV’s patio awning leeward, allowing us to continue enjoying the show from under cover. We marveled as the quiet, clear stream we had crossed days before, barefoot, turned into a raging, muddy river transporting brush and portions of trees.

As we watched, gravel bars in the middle of the stream disappeared as the water rose, along with new side channels coming to life. We were even fortunate enough to see a beaver come out and frolic in the raging waters. They are stronger swimmers than I ever imagined.

While not on our itinerary, it turned out to be one of the most memorable experiences from our trip, one I am sure we will reflect on in the future and remark to each other “Remember when…?”

Camping in the remnants of Hurricane Hilary – What would you have done?

How about you? What would you have done? Would you have high-tailed it out of there or stayed and enjoyed watching the forces of nature?

In hindsight: 1) I will probably invest in a radio that will receive NOAA Weather Radio transmissions for future use. 2) I will make better use of the two-way communication capabilities of my SpotX and request weather reports from my adult children more frequently when we find ourselves without internet service via our smartphones. 3) Invest in rain gear better suited for breaking camp and hitching up during the remnants of a hurricane. 4) Carry some sweetener to make more lemonade!

