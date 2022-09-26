A suspension upgrade called SumoSprings won’t break the bank

One of my favorite topics to discuss is suspension! I talk about it so often because every time you hit the road your unit goes through an earthquake. This shake, rattle and roll often puts unnecessary stress on the components of your RV, and let’s face it—repairs on those components can get expensive! Let me introduce you to another suspension upgrade today: Trailer SumoSprings. SuperSprings International proudly touts that these springs reduce G-force by 68 percent on average.

Say goodbye to hop, sway and vibration!

Trailer SumoSprings ® are made from the same micro-cellular polyurethane as the original SumoSprings. This zero-maintenance option will increase your overall drive control and ride comfort when towing.

Trailer SumoSprings reduce wear and tear on body frames, windows, doors, closets, mounted TVs, and other components by minimizing bounce, hop, and sway associated with most towable RVs.