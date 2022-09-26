Sunday, September 25, 2022

A suspension upgrade called SumoSprings won’t break the bank

By Dustin Simpson
One of my favorite topics to discuss is suspension! I talk about it so often because every time you hit the road your unit goes through an earthquake. This shake, rattle and roll often puts unnecessary stress on the components of your RV, and let’s face it—repairs on those components can get expensive! Let me introduce you to another suspension upgrade today: Trailer SumoSprings. SuperSprings International proudly touts that these springs reduce G-force by 68 percent on average.

Say goodbye to hop, sway and vibration!

Trailer SumoSprings® are made from the same micro-cellular polyurethane as the original SumoSprings. This zero-maintenance option will increase your overall drive control and ride comfort when towing.
Trailer SumoSprings reduce wear and tear on body frames, windows, doors, closets, mounted TVs, and other components by minimizing bounce, hop, and sway associated with most towable RVs.
Reduced sway and bounce in the trailer results in increased driver control, ride comfort, reduced maintenance costs, and reduced overall cost of trailer ownership.
The estimated installation time is just one hour.

There are four options when shopping for your Trailer SumoSprings suspension

If you have a spring-over axle configuration:

If you have a spring-under axle configuration:

Check out this video to see the testing and results of this suspension upgrade:

 

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show is their Boston Terriers, Arvie & Hitch.

