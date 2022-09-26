A suspension upgrade called SumoSprings won’t break the bank

One of my favorite topics to discuss is suspension! I talk about it so often because every time you hit the road your unit goes through an earthquake. This shake, rattle and roll often puts unnecessary stress on the components of your RV, and let’s face it—repairs on those components can get expensive! Let me introduce you to another suspension upgrade today: Trailer SumoSprings. SuperSprings International proudly touts that these springs reduce G-force by 68 percent on average.
Say goodbye to hop, sway and vibration!
There are four options when shopping for your Trailer SumoSprings suspension
- GAWR: 3,000 – 5,000 lbs. | TSS-107-40
- GAWR: 5,000 – 8,000 lbs. | TSS-107-47
If you have a spring-under axle configuration:
- GAWR: 3,000 – 5,000 lbs. | TSS-106-40
- GAWR: 5,000 – 8,000 lbs. | TSS-106-47
Check out this video to see the testing and results of this suspension upgrade:
