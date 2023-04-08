Why you should consider taking your RV back ‘home’

“You can’t go home again.” That’s how the old saying goes. Recently, when my grandchildren asked about my childhood, I couldn’t help but smile. My years spent growing up on a small Iowa farm certainly had their share of heartaches. I still look back with gratitude and a genuine fondness for this wonderful area that, for 18 years, I called home.

Questions about my “old stomping grounds” sparked a sudden longing inside me. I wanted to go home. I wanted to revisit the places that shaped my personality, my work ethic, my life and, well … who I am today. That’s when I decided to take the RV on a trip back home. Home to northwest Iowa, where I grew up.

Have you ever taken your RV back home?

Have you ever considered making a trip back home to where you lived during your childhood? There are many reasons why it can be a good idea to revisit the places you knew as a child. Here are just a few.

Nostalgia

Revisiting your childhood home can bring back happy memories and a wonderful sense of nostalgia. If the stressors of your current life feel overwhelming, a trip home can be a comforting and uplifting experience.

On our RV trip “home,” I returned to the Iowa farm where I grew up. My husband (who never met a stranger) approached the current owner and explained that my family once lived there. I was so surprised when the farmer invited us inside the house! It was like walking back in time. The rooms I remembered to be so large were actually quite small. Many improvements had been made to the home, and I found myself wishing Mom and Dad could see it now, with me.

Reconnections

Going back to the place where you grew up can also give you the opportunity to reconnect with family and friends who still live in the area. Remembering past experiences with the important people who helped shape your character can strengthen your relationships.

Many of my relatives still live in my hometown and the surrounding area. It was so much fun talking to the aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who positively impacted my childhood—and life. I had a chance to thank them and that really felt good!

Investigating your roots

Going home to where you grew up can help you better understand how your childhood influenced your life choices. It can also give you a deeper appreciation for your cultural heritage and important values that were instilled in you as a child.

One part of our RV trip “home” was to visit the country church and parochial school where I worshiped and attended as a child. Our grandkids had a hard time believing that kindergarten through 4th grades shared one classroom, while 5th through 8th grades shared the other classroom. (I had fun telling them about chasing dinosaurs off the playground so we could enjoy recess!)

We drove past the fields where I had my first job, too. I “walked beans.” I had to explain that “walking beans” was not at all like walking dogs. Instead, the job meant walking up and down the rows of soybeans and chopping out weeds and thistles as I went along. (I’m certain that my first job helped instill in me the importance of showing up and working hard.)

Rediscover old haunts

Returning to the places you loved as a child can be exciting and, well, fun! A favorite store, park, restaurant, or other places in your hometown will bring back fond memories and perhaps give you a new perspective on your past.

Driving past the buildings where I attended high school brought back memories of running spring track. The high school is now listed as a “historical building.” It houses “a museum with artifacts of days gone by.” (Boy! Did that make me feel OLD!)

Closure

If you left your hometown under difficult circumstances, revisiting the place where you grew up can provide a sense of closure. It may help you come to terms with unsolved issues from your past and help you move forward with your life.

I’d be lying if I said my trip “home” was all great memories and fun times. I don’t think anyone passes through childhood without a few sad recollections. The dog headstone I’d erected in our farm grove of trees was no longer visible. Dear friends and neighbors that helped make my childhood special passed on before I had a chance to thank them. I visited their graves in the small country cemetery just outside of town. I placed flowers on my parents’ graves, as well. So, yes. Parts of my trip back home brought tears to my eyes. But I’m still so very glad that we made the trip. I know I’ll never forget it. And I don’t think my grandkids will either.

Have you ever considered taking your RV on a trip back to your childhood home? Have you already done so? Tell me your thoughts in the comments below.

