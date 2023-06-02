Friday, June 2, 2023

Do you really know what’s in your RV? Take inventory!

By Nanci Dixon
Taking RV inventory by looking at everything we have outside the RV

As we pack up to leave in our RV, I am taking photos of stuff in our house in case we ever need it for insurance purposes. I was struck by the fact that I haven’t done the same in our RV. We have collected a lot (too much) over the past eight years of full-timing. What if something terrible happens and I don’t remember or have records of things for insurance? It is time to take RV inventory!

Taking RV inventory

Photo record

Photo records are great, as are receipts and lists. My first easy solution is to take wide-angle photos and then also close-ups in the closets, cupboards, and basement storage. I made an album and stored it on “the Cloud.” I also made a digital copy of the photos to two external hard drives. One comes with us and the other is in a safe.

Inventory lists

There are also inventory lists available online. Most deal with home inventories but can be easily substituted for an RV. One is from New York City government offices. I found this is the same list State Farm uses but with a different title.

There are an incredible number of mobile inventory apps available. Just type “inventory” or “home inventory” into your phone’s app store and you will find a huge number of them. Some are free, some charge a minimal fee and some are on a subscription basis. Check out reviews before purchasing or downloading.

Know the value

It is good to save receipts or scan them and save on big-ticket items. Is your insurance for replacement at full market value or depreciated value? You may find you are underinsured. Good to know in the event of a catastrophe.

It is always good to be prepared, even if over-prepared. It can bring peace of mind in an emergency and one less thing on the proverbial to-do list.

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Gary Broughton
38 minutes ago

Always had digital photos of house (by rooms) vehicles, shed and RV.
Good for proving items for insurance claims.

Tom H.
1 hour ago

Never thought about this. Good idea.

