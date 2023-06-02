Campfire Colors: How to make a rainbow campfire with household products

By Cheri Sicard

The video below will show you some fun and affordable ways to add some excitement to your next campfire with campfire colors.

That’s right, this will show you how to make a rainbow campfire. Or even one that focuses on just a single color or a couple of colors, say, that of your favorite sports team.

Campfire colors ingredients

These are quick, simple hacks that anyone can do to make campfire colors:

Borax: Tossing a little all-natural borax into your fire will create some amazing green-looking flames the Wizard of Oz would be proud of.

Water softener: Tossing in some all-natural water softener (in the video they used Morton’s brand) will give you some beautiful purple flames.

Table salt: Adding table salt to the flames will give them a deeper, richer orange hue.

Epsom salts: Adding Epsom salts to the fire will turn the flame into an intense white shade.

Bonus Campfire Tricks

Keep everyone far back for these visual interest campfire hacks that will add some theatrics to the experience:

Flour – Tossing in a pinch of flour (a PINCH) will cause the fire to flare up.

Sugar – Adding sugar causes sparks and “little explosions.”

The video suggests having fun by mixing and matching these ingredients to have fun and get the most out of your campfire colors.

As always, be fire safe, and make sure to fully extinguish your fire before leaving the fire pit for the night.

