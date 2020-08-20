Ten tips for proper hydration

We need water. But many of us do not drink enough of it, which is bad for our health. Here are some tips about how much water you should drink.

1. Drink about eight 8-ounce servings of water each day. The more active you are, the more water you need to replenish lost fluids.

2. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink water. By the time you feel thirsty, you have probably already lost two or more cups of your total body water composition.

3. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Convenience is a must, so carry a bottle of water with you as you drive, commute to work, run errands or shop. While driving, keep a bottle of water by your side.

4. Don’t substitute beverages with alcohol or caffeine for water. Caffeine and alcohol act as diuretic beverages and can cause you to lose water through increased urination.

5. Once you start exercising, whether at a gym or at your campsite, drink water throughout your workout. Keep a bottle of water with you and take frequent water breaks.

6. Don’t underestimate the amount of fluids lost from perspiration. Following a workout, you need to drink two cups of water for each pound lost.

7. Start and end your day with water. Your body loses water while you sleep, so drink a serving before bed and again when you wake up.

8. Common colds and the flu frequently lead to dehydration. Keep a large bottle of water next to your bed so you can sip it throughout the day without having to get up.

9. Cool water — not carbonated beverages or sports drinks — is the best fluid for keeping hydrated when it’s warm outside. Cool water is absorbed much more quickly than warm fluids and may help to cool off your overheated body. If you’re going to be away from home or outdoors, make sure you keep a bottle of water close by.

10. Make sure your children drink enough water. Children need water to balance their intake of other beverages — especially during activities. Packing bottled water in a child’s lunch instead of juice or regular soda can also help prevent childhood obesity.

Source: IBWA (International Bottled Water Association) and RVtravel.com

##RVDT1410