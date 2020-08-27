Forest River motorhomes recalled. Exterior lights could fail

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 1,104 model year 2017-2018 Charleston, 2017-2019 Legacy, 2017-2020 Berkshire, 2017 Coachmen Cross Country, and 2017-2020 Sportscoach motorhomes built on certain FCCC XB and XC chassis that received an inspection-only remedy for recall 18V-763. The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning.
Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Forest Rivers will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the old Power Distribution Module (PDM) with a new PDM, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 27, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-745-8000. Forest’s number for this recall is 51-1203.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
