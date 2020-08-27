Forest River motorhomes recalled. Exterior lights could fail

0

Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy
Forest Rivers will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the old Power Distribution Module (PDM) with a new PDM, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 27, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-745-8000. Forest’s number for this recall is 51-1203.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

