Sunday, May 22, 2022

Pickup Trucks

Tesla’s futuristic-looking Cybertruck? Its future is far away

By James Raia
Elon Musk has suggested the pending new Tesla electric pickup truckould be wrapped in rainbow colors.
The Tesla Cybertruck, which the manufacturer’s founder and owner Elon Musk began touting during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, is still a prototype. And don’t look for the real thing anytime soon.

Production of the futuristic-looking pickup truck won’t begin until at least 2023, Musk recently said.

Production of the Tesla Cybertruck won't start until at least 2023.
In November 2019, the odd-looking vehicle infamously debuted when its so-called bullet-proof glass was shattered with a hammer before a collection of international automotive journalists.

Musk is a showman, so there was plenty of speculation the demonstration was a prank to get additional media attention.

Regardless, the Cybertruck, according to Musk, has a substantial future. The company said it has more orders than it could fill in the next three years of production.

The new truck is described as “an all-electric, battery-powered, light commercial vehicle.” Three models have been announced, with range estimates of 250–500 miles and an estimated 0–60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds, depending on the model.

According to Tesla specs, the Cybertruck will be constructed “with cold-pressed, unpainted stainless steel.” It will have a towing capacity of as much as 14,000 pounds.

Tesla also announced it won’t accept more orders for the Cybertruck from outside the United States, Canada or Mexico.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

