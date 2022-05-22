All is not what it seems on ‘full’ RV dealer lots

RV dealer lots around the country are slowly starting to refill, but things are far from normal despite what RVers are seeing as they pass dealer lots along the highway.

The Enumclaw RV Show in Washington state recently announced it was canceling the show, originally set for July 28-31, after being informed that RV dealers and manufacturers wouldn’t be able to provide enough RV inventory at the show.

“The popularity of RVs has resulted in significantly reduced inventory levels for the industry in 2022,” says a statement on the Enumclaw RV Show website. “As a result, the unfortunate decision to cancel the 2022 Enumclaw RV Show had to be made as there were just not enough RVs to display and provide an exceptional show.”

The company that operates the Enumclaw RV show also manages RV shows in Seattle and Puyallup, Washington. Those shows went forward earlier this year, but dealers had so few new rigs to display, they were allowed to bring used rigs to the shows to mix in with the new.

What’s really going on?

To understand the current dynamics of RV supply and demand, you have to go back to the late summer of 2020. That was when the tidal wave of new RV buyers hit the market, at the same time supply chain woes crippled manufacturing.

The frantic new buyers cleaned out dealer lots, and Northern Indiana builders and other plant locations were nowhere near able to help dealers restock. As late as this spring, Thor Industries said they had more than $18.4 billion in backorders after seeing a 56% increase in sales in 2021. Fellow manufacturer Winnebago wasn’t far behind in the backorder department.

“The dealer restocking process will still take a number of quarters to complete and could possibly extend into calendar year 2023,” said Thor CEO Bob Martin in January 2022.

It’s safe to say RV manufacturers haven’t yet solved their supply chain issues. Some dealers report they are taking delivery of RV units with more parts missing than your aunt’s Thanksgiving turkey, on the promise that the parts will “soon catch up” to the incomplete unit.

Thor and other manufacturers have made moves recently to cut links out of their own supply chains. Thor purchased major RV parts manufacturer Airxcel in September 2021 in order to guarantee it got first dibs on Airxcel’s air conditioners, thermostats, shades and everything else they supply.

Why do dealer lots look full?

It’s true that dealer lots are beginning to fill, but that doesn’t mean walk-up buyers are again able to have the pick of the litter.

Most dealers are sitting on a plethora of pre-sold orders, some more than a year old. Many of those rigs you see on dealer lots were sold before the first staple gun was fired at the factory. Some are, as I mentioned earlier, waiting for finishing parts to arrive before owners can take delivery. And many (as more than a few new owners can attest) are back on the lots waiting for elusive warranty work on RVs that (to be kind) aren’t always built with the quality buyers would like.

Anxious buyers are still plopping down deposits on rigs they’ve never seen or walked through. Dealers are also still in the pricing driver’s seat due to supply and demand.

So, despite what RVers may be seeing through their RV windshields as they pass by the highway dealerships, things aren’t anywhere near back to normal yet. But things are changing.

Some huge RV dealerships and chains, like Camping World, are either beginning to cancel advanced orders or are encouraging RV manufacturers to tap the brakes on production in order to increase quality and prevent over-shooting the market once demand inevitably cools.

In the meantime, RV consumer shows in hot markets will likely find it difficult to convince dealers to shortstop their pre-sold inventory and bring it to the show floor when they have paid-for customers waiting.

Related:

RV economists say supply chain woes are finally starting to ease

##RVT1053b