RV Review: American Coach American Tradition 45T

Today’s review is of the new American Coach American Tradition 45T, a very high-end motorhome that really does have a lot of details and features that make me a little envious. Let’s first talk about my favorite feature…

Safety first

Often when I look at Class A diesel pushers one of the biggest complaints I have is egress in an emergency. I have a lot of friends in the fire service who share pretty horrible stories with me about things they’ve come across, particularly in the world of RVs. So this rubs off on me and makes me want to see RV companies do a better job of keeping the customer safe.

Well, the first thing I wish to commend American Coach on is the emergency exit in this big motorhome.

There are two bathrooms in this and, in the mid bath, there is a wall behind the toilet. You can unlatch that wall and the shelves that are in there become steps, allowing you to walk away from the coach in the event of a fire. This is how this feature should be done.

Most of the time that door is being used as a shelf, but it’s there if you need it.

No propane in the American Tradition 45T

Further, there is no propane aboard this motorhome. That’s another thing I like, although it’s not as unusual lately. Both space and water are heated by a Aqua-Hot 400D system that utilizes the diesel fuel that’s already aboard. That’s one of the absolute advantages of a big diesel pusher with a nice reserve of diesel.

There are also many of the digital safety nannies and cameras that have become normal in passenger cars nowadays. They make even more sense in something like this.

As for handling, the tag axle (the axle behind the middle axle) turns counter to the main steering wheels at low speeds, allowing for tighter turns. They call this system Ultra Steer, and it does help make this big machine more maneuverable.

American Coach American Tradition 45T 1 of 10

Highlights of the American Tradition 45T

There is so much I like about this motorhome, but one of the things that really intrigued me is just the attention to detail. Yes, yes, it’s what you’d expect for an MSRP of just under $700,000. But it’s good to see that they’re truly providing an experience commensurate with that price.

For anyone who hasn’t spent time in high-end motorhomes, know that the floors on these are actual tile which can be accomplished because of the rigidity of the Freightliner Liberty Bridge chassis. That tile is also heated by the aforementioned Aqua-Hot system.

The slide rooms don’t just push out. The exterior walls sit flush with the stationary portion of the walls when the rooms are in. But the slides push out and drop into place when extended so the floor inside is flush. It’s also a beautiful appearance when opened or closed.

Inside, the trim around the slides has the slightest bit of light in it thanks to hidden LEDs. This would be a nice amount of illumination as a night light or if you’re enjoying a movie.

That movie would be showing on a large flat-screen TV on a televator above the couch on the road side. Hidden in the detailing around the slide is a sound bar. It looks good and sounds good.

Flexible table arrangement

I’ve commented on this same table arrangement before. It can be a desk, but it also turns 90 degrees and can be a table for four.

Another bit of thinking ahead is the cabinetry above the king-sized bed. There is an open space and this is specifically designed for a CPAP machine with a 120-volt outlet in the cabinet. You can put the device inside the cabinet over the bed and run the hoses out.

Details.

Of course, the bathroom is seemingly bigger than some of the trailers I’ve reviewed. It is certainly more lavish, with a shower larger than the one in my house. Further, that shower in my house didn’t have two shower heads including a rain head and a hand-held, nor did it have a fold-down teak seat.

Of course, there are a washer and dryer in here and, like the refrigerator, they come from Whirlpool. There is a two-place induction cooktop and, to clean up, a dishwasher. Naturally.

Boondocking and travel access

These huge Class A motorhomes have the storage and power to be great at boondocking. Huge holding tanks plus plenty of on-board power mean you can be far off the grid for days.

Before you laugh, I go to a lot of RV rallies where many hundreds of these show up and spend 10 days off the grid. While plebeians like myself are getting our tanks pumped at least once during that stay, the motorhome campers are just laughing in our general direction.

While this coach is huge on the inside with all four of those slide rooms extended, perhaps its major flaw is that it almost completely blocks access to the back when they’re in. If mid-trip potty or snack stops are your thing, you might look at other floor plans from American Coach.

In summary

If you haven’t been able to garner this, I really like this motorhome quite a bit. The interior detailing, the features, and the fact that they address safety concerns says a lot about them.

REV group builds a lot of things I like including Lance Trailers, Fleetwood and Holiday Rambler brands. But this one really sings in the detail department.

I am still a travel trailer guy, but if you notice an odd clicking sound, it’s just me writing every article I can imagine so somehow my bank balance and the MSRP are feeling like friends.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast.

