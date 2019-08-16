By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

In days of old, a parking lot sign might say that unauthorized cars would be towed, then offer a phone number for where to pick it up if it happened to be yours. But not today, when, heaven forbid, someone might sue you for disturbing your vehicle without your permission or for some other oversight.

This sign posted in an Atlanta parking lot is likely the work of a lawyer who made a few bucks seeing how long he or she could make it. How many people do you think have actually read it start to finish? Our guess is, not many.

I’m guessing this may be the wordiest parking lot sign in America. If you find one even wordier, please send it to me (chuck-at-RVtravel.com).