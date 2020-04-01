Thor recalls some motorhomes, drive shaft separation issue

Thor Motor Coach is recalling certain 2020 Chateau 31W and 31WV, Quantum KW29 and LF31, Vegas 24.1 and Axis 24.1 motorhomes and 2020-2021 Four Winds 24F, 28Z, and 31E motorhomes built on a Ford chassis. The rear axle differential may have an insufficient amount of fluid, possibly resulting in a failure of the rear axle assembly and a driveshaft separation.

If the driveshaft separates, there may be a loss of drive, increasing the risk of crash. Additionally, if the parking brake is not applied, unintended vehicle movement can occur if the transmission is left in Park, increasing the risk of injury or crash. Ford will notify owners, and Ford or Lincoln dealers will inspect the rear axle differential fluid level and adjust it, or replace the rear axle as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 24, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 or TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000188. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

