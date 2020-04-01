Reader asks: What does your RV insurance cover?

Reader Kevin Parker sent us an email asking for us for your help. Here’s what he wrote:
“I got hit by a full-time RVer without insurance, driving a Class C motorhome. My insurance will cover all but several thousand dollars for my replacement (I have a truck and travel trailer, the accident totaled my 2017 Ford F250 truck). I feel sorry for the other guy. As far as I know, he has no place to go and my insurance company will pursue him “to the ends of the earth” to recover their liability.
I would be interested to know what your reader’s RV insurance coverages are? Like…
• What company and type of insurance?
• Minimum state requirements?
• Liability $50k or higher?
• Uninsured motorist coverage?
• Comprehensive?
• Collision?
• Medical payments?
If you’re a full-timer, do you have a backup if your rig is totaled? What would you do?”
Can you help Kevin out? Leave a comment below and start a conversation, thanks! Any advice about RV insurance is welcomed.
