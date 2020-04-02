Is a warm electrical outlet cause for concern?

Dear Mike,

I have a GFI (Ground Fault Interrupter) question about our RV. I have noticed that the GFI outlet in the bathroom was warm when we had an electric heater plugged in to another outlet. The second outlet had a GFI sticker attached to it but was not a GFI outlet. When I tripped the GFI test button on the first outlet the heater also shut off. So obviously this one GFI is protecting more than one outlet, but should it get warm? Thanks. —Tom Toomey

Dear Tom,

Thanks for your question. Anytime you feel an outlet or wiring getting warm, that’s time for concern.

I don’t think that the outlet being a GFI has anything to do with it heating up. What you describe suggests that you might be drawing too much continuous current via your space heater. How many watts is it? If it’s rated for 1,500 watts, then that’s 12.5 amperes of near-continuous current which will probably cause the wires and outlet to heat up a bit even though it doesn’t trip the circuit breaker.

While the outlet is rated for 15 amperes, running a space heater drawing 12.5 amps for hours at a time (especially if there’s any oxidation on the contacts) can eventually cause the outlet to overheat and eventually discolor. Any sign of discoloration on an outlet is an indication that it could fail and cause a fire, so it should be immediately replaced. Home outlets are not really designed for continuous power at nearly full amperage.

Secondly, it is also possible that the screws or stab connectors on the back of the GFI outlet have loosened up from vibration due to road travel or become corroded from moisture infiltration. So it’s a good idea to disconnect your RV from shore power, as well as any generator or inverter power, then pull out the GFI outlet from the wall box and check all the connections for tightness. If you’re not qualified to work on home wiring, I suggest you get this important maintenance performed by a licensed electrician or technician.

BTW: I think that ALL RV circuit breaker and power outlet screws should be checked for tightness every few years. However, you generally don’t have to do this for your sticks-and-bricks house since it’s not bouncing down the road at 60 mph.

Let’s play safe out there. —Mike Sokol, The No~Shock~Zone

