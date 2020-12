This is frightening. It just shows how fast conditions can change on the road. One second, everything is fine, the next is horrifying. This video only lasts a few seconds, but it’s well worth watching — a reminder to always drive defensively, always thinking about how you might react if something were to go wrong, as in this case.

It appears that everything turned out okay here. But, boy, what a fright for the motorists involved who very likely barely dodged severe injury or death.