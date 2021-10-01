RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 1, 2021

Issue 1700

Today’s thought

“Do more than belong: participate. Do more than care: help. Do more than believe: practice. Do more than be fair: be kind. Do more than forgive: forget. Do more than dream: work.” ―William Arthur Ward

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Homemade Cookies Day!

On this day in history: 1908 – Ford Model T automobiles are offered for sale at a price of $825.

Tip of the Day

RV Mods: An access door for your cat or dog

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’re not sure where to lay our (pardon) paws on any hard statistical information, but if an eyeball survey of RVers carries any weight, a lot of you are traveling with cats. These furry little bed warmers can be welcome traveling companions, but they also come with their own set of issues. For one, where does one install the cat litter box? Some place it in the shower stall – which may not be such a bad location provided the door doesn’t close, locking Fluffy away from her biffy.

At one point, our traveling research rig was a truck camper – a far cry from the space afforded by our full-timing fifth wheel. The idea of having a litter box underfoot in those limited few square feet of floor space was just unthinkable. There was, however, a plethora of space available outside the camper, yet still enclosed by the truck bed, in the wheel well area of the truck. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2022 Jayco Terrain, which he describes as “grade A in a Class B.” As he reports: “I think Jayco’s going to have quite a hit on their hands with the Terrain, and this really gives them a strong position in the Class B van market. The (optional) graphics, interior design and thoughtful features along with solid specs of their power system show that Jayco has been watching the market and is stepping in, learning how to dance.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 1, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Tim Nowak of Elkhart, Indiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why does my roof AC unit have a rotten egg smell?

Dear Dave,

We are living in a Coachmen in Wyoming while our house is being built. The air in the bedroom when turned on smells like rotten eggs or sewage. We are first-time owners of a camper. We Google and read the books. There is no animal in there. The air is cold. The bedroom has no thermostat; the living area does. No problem in the living area. What do think it could be? Please help us. Thank you. —Cindy Shiflett

Read Dave’s response.

It’s officially October, which means it’s time to pull out your fall decor! We’ll tempt you with this…

For good health, exercise … your generator!

From Onan Generators

It may seem strange that not using a machine could cause performance problems, but with RV generators that’s exactly the case. Regular “exercise” is an important part of keeping your generator healthy. Learn more about the best care for diesel and gas generators.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Did a close friend or relative recently buy their first RV?

Think about it then tell us here.

Affordable tire tool will save you tons of trouble

What gives when you think your tires are “good to go” but down on air again the next day? Your valve stem valve probably isn’t tight enough. A loose, leaking valve stem can cause a tire failure due to low pressure under load at highway speeds. So do yourself and your vehicles a favor – pick up one of these very inexpensive tools and make sure your valve cores are snugly seated in the valve stem. Click here to order.

Quick Tip

Help remembering your license plate number

Every so often you’ll be asked for your RV or car’s license number — some campgrounds ask for it, for example. If you have a problem remembering it, take a photo of the plate with your smartphone and don’t delete it later. You’ll have the photo for a reminder, and perhaps avoid a long walk back to your vehicle to fetch it.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Susan Smith

2007 NuWa Hitchhiker 30 ft.

“Absolutely loved this 5th wheel. The floor plan was perfect for us. The quality of how it was made was fantastic. I can’t say enough about this beautiful 5th wheel. We had to sell it and it broke my heart, as my husband lost his sight and can’t drive anymore. You cannot find quality like this anymore, as we have looked and looked for something smaller.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

Wild Western Towns in the USA

How many of these incredible Wild West towns have you been to? We’ve been to quite a few, but want to visit them all!

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen. Check it out.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Mind-Blowing Apple Butter Recipe

by Russ Myers from Necedah, WI

Oh, wow! This one brought back some wonderful childhood memories. When I was a little kid, I always enjoyed apple butter on toast when I went to my Aunt Margaret’s. This apple butter tastes like what I remember from then. Package this apple butter in small jars and it would make a great gift for friends and family. This is a really easy recipe to prepare. I used Granny Smith apples. There was a wonderful sweet/tart flavor.

Mmm, this sounds yummy! Get the recipe.

The neatest RV “safe” we’ve ever seen…

Fear losing your keys? There’s no perfect place to hide your keys in your campsite or RV that thieves can’t find. But HitchSafe may solve that problem. The HitchSafe slides into your hitch receiver and locks. When open it is large enough for not only keys, but also an emergency credit card, cash or driver’s license. Then hide it with an ordinary-looking dust cover. Read more about it here.

Trivia

The French word “cahute” means cabin, which morphed into our word “cahoots.” In early America, you were “in cahoots” with somebody if you were camped out together in one shelter.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Grizzly, our 155 lb. Newfoundland, wouldn’t let me shovel under him.” —Mark Rauenswinter

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

