Thor recalls some Four Winds motorhomes for transfer switch issue

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2010-2011 Four Winds Montecito 38D, 38E, 40J, 42B, 42C motorhomes equipped with an Iota ITS-50R transfer switch. The transfer switch may experience a heat related failure due to being exposed to high electrical loads when used in higher ambient temperatures.

If the transfer switch continues to be used, it can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury or worse.

Remedy

Thor Motor Coach will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Iota ITS-50R transfer switch with a different brand of switch, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 3, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000205.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

