RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 13, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1471

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.” ―Mother Teresa

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is World Kindness Day!

On this day in history: 1851 – The Denny Party lands at Alki Point, before moving to the other side of Elliott Bay to what would become Seattle.

Tip of the Day

Wiring diagrams can save your sanity

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It wasn’t but a few minutes after we’d been doing a little roof work on our “camper project” that another problem surfaced: All the fluorescent lights and the bathroom light “quit” working. What happened here – let’s see. Ah, yes! The luggage rack seemed a little wobbly, as did the roof access ladder, and a new set of lag screws had been introduced to try and shore up the situation. Did one of those new screws sabotage the circuit? (Word freaks, stick around. We’ll discuss that old origin of “sabotage” question at the end of this entry.)

Poking around in the fuse panel revealed a definitely “blown” fuse, but was this the whole story? If only we knew just where the wires ran, it would make the whole job of trying to resurrect the lights much easier. Since the rig is an “orphan” – it’s manufacturer having gone out of the camper business long ago – we despaired. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new farmhouse-style 2021 Keystone Outback 260UML Travel Trailer. As he reports, “This is a tasteful, very usable, and quite pleasant travel trailer floor plan for a couple.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the $190,000 Bowlus Road Chief Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Don’t buy a portable generator

Use your car’s engine instead. Save money. Save hassle. Learn more at cargenerator.com.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a couple of photos for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Nov. 13, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

How to snag a campsite in Arches NP even when “Campground Full”

No one needs to remind you that unless you have a reservation for some of the most popular National Parks you are unlikely to find a campsite. But Leslie and John don’t always follow the general consensus and sometimes the payoff works. Here’s how they scored a campsite at Arches NP.

Yesterday’s featured article: Corps of Engineers campgrounds among RVers’ favorites

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

Travel off the beaten path…

Off the Beaten Path spotlights more than 1,000 of the United States’ most overlooked must-see destinations. In a state-by-state A-to-Z format, this budget-friendly planner reveals the best-kept secret spots so that no matter where you live, you can plan an unforgettable local vacation. Revel in nature, science, art and culture, and encounter the unexpected as you explore undiscovered gems. Learn more or order.

Reader poll

Have you ever stayed a month or longer in an RV park in one stretch?

Think about it, then respond here, please.

Quick Tip

Overzealous LP detector?

Sometimes RVers complain that their LP detectors alarm for no obvious reason. While these electronic sniffers are designed to alert when they sense LP gas, there are other things that can cause them to launch into that ear-irritating behavior. Hair spray, cooking odors, even dog farts can create “false alarms.” Try opening a window when you blast the hair spray, and be sure to run the range fan when cooking. As to Bowser? We’ll leave that one to our readers to make a suggestion.

Website of the day

The 33 best chili recipes

Epicurious is at it again, and this time they’ve got some mouthwatering chili recipes to share. It’s that time of year, so get cookin’!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $10 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

Trivia

Ever driven down the part of Route 66 that plays “America the Beautiful?” On a section of the old highway between Albuquerque and Tijeras, the New Mexico DOT installed grooves on the road. If you drive over them at exactly 45 mph, your car will vibrate to the tune of “America the Beautiful.” Check it out in this video here.

*What are nearly 163,000 pints of Guinness beer wasted on each year? We know you won’t guess this one. Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Kai, someplace in Florida.” —Kevin

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

I made a music playlist for hiking. It has music from Peanuts, The Cranberries, and Eminem. I call it my trail mix. –Brent Terhune

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com