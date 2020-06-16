Thor recalls some motorhomes: window glass may fall out

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 ACE, 2021 Four Winds and 2020 Gemini, Axis, Compass, Delano, Windsport, Hurricane, Outlaw, and Vegas motorhomes. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless windows may fail which would then allow the glass to detach and fall out.

If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of a crash, injury or death.