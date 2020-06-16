Thor recalls some motorhomes: window glass may fall out

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 ACE, 2021 Four Winds and 2020 Gemini, Axis, Compass, Delano, Windsport, Hurricane, Outlaw, and Vegas motorhomes. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless windows may fail which would then allow the glass to detach and fall out.
If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of a crash, injury or death.
Remedy
TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the frameless windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows as necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 5, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000192.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
