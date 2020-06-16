Destruction of motorhome from horrific crash hard to believe

There is good news here, and that is that nobody died in this horrific motorhome crash. Looking at the photo, it’s hard to imagine that anyone could survive such a catastrophic event.

In the photo, Atlanta Fire Rescue firefighters are working on the crash off of I-20 West in Atlanta where the RV overturned Monday, leaving two people trapped inside, authorities said. The motorhome collided with a smaller SUV, and both left the interstate.

The two trapped victims, a man and a woman, were stable before they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. At least three other people were injured but not seriously. It took rescue crews about an hour to free the trapped passengers, Atlanta Fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford told AJC.com. “The motor of the RV, when it flipped over, was on top of one of the victims,” he said.

It was unclear how many people were traveling in the SUV.

Photo courtesy Atlanta Fire Rescue