Do you tow a trailer? Check this photo, then weep!

We found this on Facebook and felt compelled to share it with you to maybe save you from a similar situation.

The post said the woman who owned the trailer was still on her property when the hitch failed — lucky for her. People who commented thought this was probably a utility trailer, not an RV. One man replied, “It might be a utility trailer but if not continuously watched and inspected it could happen to a travel trailer” (or we assume any trailer).

But no matter what vehicle this hitch was attached to, the lesson is to inspect your own hitch on a regular basis for any signs of weakness that could lead to its failure. That could lead to disaster if you were rolling down the highway.

