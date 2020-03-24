Thor recalls some Tellaro and Sequence motorhomes

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 227 model year 2020-2021 Tellaro 20AT and 20LT, and 2020 Sequence 20A, 20K, and 20L motorhomes. The transmission shifter cable may separate and disconnect from the transmission, causing the vehicle to not perform shifts intended by the driver and the gear shift lever position not matching the actual transmission gear. The driver may be unaware of the actual gear position and unintended vehicle movement can occur, increasing the risk of a crash.

Chrysler will notify owners, and dealers will replace the transmission shift cable, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 16, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000185.