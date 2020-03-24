RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1303

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

“Love the world and yourself in it, move through it as though it offers no resistance, as though the world is your natural element.” — Audrey Niffenegger



Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

Tip of the Day

A macerator pump can resolve your sewage issues

Shanghaied by sewer problems? What’s that? Want to stay on a relative’s property in the comfort of your RV but can’t because your holding tanks won’t let you? Want to stay at a pristine campground for more than a few days but can’t because your holding tanks won’t let you? Perhaps it’s time you purchased a macerator. Read more.

Conservation: An RV dry camping key

Dry camp longer than a night or two or spend a weekend in a non-hookup campsite and you may need to think “conservation” and “frugal.” The secret to effective and enjoyable extended boondocking is the wise use and conservation of resources — electricity and water — and reduction of black and gray water into your waste tanks. Learn more in this article from Boondock Bob Difley.

Yesterday’s featured article: You dirty rat! Do mice REALLY hate soap?

Quick Tip

Don’t put anything extra down toilets

What’s safe to put down the RV toilet so as not to create damage or dumping problems? Other than toilet paper, if you didn’t eat it or drink it first, don’t put it down there.

The best road atlas for kids!

Give this National Geographic Atlas to your kids or grandkids before they hit the road. It features simplified yet real road maps of all 50 states, and interesting information on each place and route. There are even themed maps on nature, population, energy, climate, and more, that delve deeper into key issues. It makes a great gift! Learn more or order.

If you have a hard time forcing yourself to exercise, get a dog. He or she will force you to get outside at least a few times a day and will be a best friend to boot!

Website of the day

Get out in nature…via live stream!

See some grizzly bears…from your couch! Here’s a list from Forbes of amazing nature live streams. Some of these are more exciting than action movies!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 44 percent drink their coffee black

• 31 percent mostly read their email on their phone

• 18 percent do not lock their RV when taking a walk around the campground

Trivia

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, New Hampshire residents drank 4.76 gallons of alcohol per capita in 2016, more than any other state. For comparison, the national average was 2.35 gallons per capita that year.

Arizona’s Meteor Crater is named after what?

A) The local football mascot

B) A post office

C) The way it looks

Leave here with a laugh

An elderly couple who’d recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary were sitting on the sofa in their Airstream when the wife asked, “Dear, do you remember how you used to sit close to me?” He moved over and sat close to her. “Dear,” she continued, “do you remember how you used to hold me tight?” He reached over and held her tight.

“And,” she went on, “do you remember how you used to hug me and kiss me and nibble on my ear?” With that, her husband got up and started to walk toward the rear of the trailer.

“Where are you going?” she asked. “Well,” he answered, “I have to get my teeth.”

