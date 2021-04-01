RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 1, 2021

Issue 1569

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“With so many things coming back in style, I can’t wait until morals, respect and intelligence become a trend again.” —Denzel Washington

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is April Fool’s Day! Happy April!

On this day in history: 1918 – The Royal Air Force is created by the merger of the Royal Flying Corps and the Royal Naval Air Service.

Tip of the Day

Tire wear and tear – What to check

Courtesy Dicor Corporation

Question: What is the only part of your rig that touches the road? Hopefully the answer is just your tires! Braking, handling, ride and safety all depend on your tires. So it is important that you inspect your tires regularly. What should you be looking for? Here are some suggestions.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Thor Hurricane 34J Class A Gas Motorhome. Tony looks at the ways this rig differs from the similar Thor Magnitude 34B. Which one does he like more and why? Find out here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Cherokee 274RK Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Daylight time today, April 1, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Christopher N. of Seal Rock, Oregon, and Steve B. of Snelling, California.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

If you’re going to an Easter church service or to a celebration with friends and/or family, you cannot show up unless you’re wearing one of these! Too cute!

Can you really be confident of the purity of your RV water supply?

In much of the world obtaining safe drinking water is a daily concern. But we RVers are fortunate to be able to fill our water tanks from taps whose sources we don’t even question. … When was the last time you even thought of pathogenic microorganisms and intestinal parasites? However, even in this highly sanitized country, we may be taking too much for granted. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: What to do in the event of an RV accident

Reader poll

Have you ever been paid to sing or play a musical instrument?

Hit the keys, pluck the strings, turn up the mic… Whatever it is, tell us here!

Quick Tip

This cooler does the trick

From Russ and Tiña De Maris

For us, monthly shopping is a 200-mile round trip to the “big city.” On hot days, keeping the frozen foods solid while getting back home was once a problem. We tried Styrofoam coolers with bags of ice from the store – which works, but Styro chests get mauled easily. We finally found a “low voltage” cooler chest that plugs into the cigarette lighter socket. While it isn’t actually a freezer, if we pack the frozen goods together and pre-cool the cooler, our stuff gets home just fine.

Website of the day

Classmates®

Perhaps you already have an account with classmates.com, but if you don’t, you might want to sign up. Classmates® reconnects you with others who have graduated from your high school. Wouldn’t it be neat to find people on here you haven’t connected with in years, maybe even decades? Check it out and say “Hi” to old friends.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 27 percent have owned more than five RVs in their lifetime

• 7 percent have buried a pet in a pet cemetery

• 36 percent love to hug, and give hugs every chance they get! (Well, pre-COVID, that is.)

Recent poll: Have you feared for your safety in your RV because of an approaching threat of nature?

Trivia

Tomatoes have more genes than humans. Can you believe it? A tomato possesses 31,760 genes, 7,000 more than humans. How “plant geneticists” discovered this is fascinating. Read the story here.

*What food makes your hair grow the fastest? If you’re trying to get your hair to grow, read yesterday’s trivia and add it to your diet!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bowie is one of those Velcro dogs. A Golden Retriever mix. He loves the water, runs like the wind, and provides hours of entertainment. He’s adopted and 4 years old. He ignored our late cats but likes the grandkids. He is great off-leash and loves camping adventures. It was hard to post only one picture.” —John Sabo

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is for that person who spends a little too much time on the pot… You can’t beat the title! Ha!

Recipe of the Day

Cheesecake in a Blender

by Terrie Hoelscher from Harpers Ferry, WV

Classic, simple, sweet… a delicious cheesecake! Preparing it in a blender makes this is an easy dessert to make. It doesn’t have your traditional graham cracker crust, but it was a unanimous hit in the Test Kitchen. With the perfect balance of tanginess and sweetness, the wonderful flavors of the cheesecake are allowed to shine. It has a dense center with a custardy texture. Note: If you want to prevent cracking, this can be prepared in a water bath. Boil about 2 cups of water. Place your aluminum-foil-lined pan into a roasting pan. Carefully pour the boiled water around the pan until it’s 2 inches deep.

See the recipe and preparation instructions.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Easter Ham

Leave here with a laugh

This is so funny! Watch as this man pranks his fiancée into thinking her car brakes are grinding. Don’t try this at home…

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com