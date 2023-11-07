By Gail Marsh

Of all the parts on your truck or motorhome, your windshield is one of the most important to keep clean. Most folks have no problem cleaning the exterior of the windshield. Almost every fuel station has a cleaner, a sponge, and paper towels that will scrub the windshield’s exterior clean. However, the job isn’t done until both sides of the glass sparkle. So here are some tips for cleaning the inside of your windshield.

Why is the inside of a windshield so dirty?

Outside dust and dirt. Dirt from the outside air may come in through open windows and/or air vents. The dirt and dust will accumulate to form a film on the inside of the glass.

Dirt from the outside air may come in through open windows and/or air vents. The dirt and dust will accumulate to form a film on the inside of the glass. Grime . Fingerprints, splatters, and bug smears can add to the messy glass.

. Fingerprints, splatters, and bug smears can add to the messy glass. Heat and UV rays . Ultraviolet light rays and heat combine to cause some plastics and fabric in the vehicle’s interior to release or off-gas chemicals and particles. These also form a film on the windshield’s interior.

. Ultraviolet light rays and heat combine to cause some plastics and fabric in the vehicle’s interior to release or off-gas chemicals and particles. These also form a film on the windshield’s interior. Smoke. If you or your passengers smoke cigarettes, cigars, pipes, or vape in your vehicle, the resulting smoke will build up as smudge on the glass.

Getting the best clean

Shade . Move your vehicle into the shade, or plan to clean the windshield’s interior glass inside your garage. (Heat can cause the cleaning solution to dry too quickly, causing streaks.)

. Move your vehicle into the shade, or plan to clean the windshield’s interior glass inside your garage. (Heat can cause the cleaning solution to dry too quickly, causing streaks.) Gather your cleaning materials : Have handy a large bowl or small bucket, dish detergent (I use original Dawn), white vinegar, three microfiber cloths (more about those here).

: Have handy a large bowl or small bucket, dish detergent (I use original Dawn), white vinegar, three microfiber cloths (more about those here). Mix up the cleaning solution : Pour warm water into the bowl. Add two or three drops of dish detergent to the water. Also add a capful of white vinegar. Gently mix.

: Pour warm water into the bowl. Add two or three drops of dish detergent to the water. Also add a capful of white vinegar. Gently mix. Soak. Put one microfiber cloth into the cleaning mix so the cloth is completely soaked.

Dry rub . While one microfiber cloth is soaking, take the second microfiber cloth and rub the windshield’s interior in a circular motion. This will remove any loose dirt and dust. Set this dirty cloth aside.

. While one microfiber cloth is soaking, take the second microfiber cloth and rub the windshield’s interior in a circular motion. This will remove any loose dirt and dust. Set this dirty cloth aside. Wring and wash . Wring out the cloth soaking in the cleaning solution and wash the inside glass. First, scrub in a circular motion, changing the cloth frequently so you’re always using a clean part of the cloth. Finish washing the glass by wiping up and down over the entire windshield’s interior.

. Wring out the cloth soaking in the cleaning solution and wash the inside glass. First, scrub in a circular motion, changing the cloth frequently so you’re always using a clean part of the cloth. Finish washing the glass by wiping up and down over the entire windshield’s interior. Dry. Finally, take the third microfiber cloth and thoroughly dry the glass. Again, frequently change the part of the cloth that’s touching the glass.

Finally, take the third microfiber cloth and thoroughly dry the glass. Again, frequently change the part of the cloth that’s touching the glass. Repeat the process, as needed. If your windshield’s interior glass is really grimy, increase the amount of dish detergent and vinegar.

How do you clean the inside of your windshield? Share your tips with us in the comments below, please.

