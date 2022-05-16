Tips from professional RV detailers to keep your RV looking good-as-new

Our RV looks as good as new! We just had our motorhome professionally detailed and wow, does it look good! It looks even better than when sitting new on the dusty RV sales lot! We have been keeping up with it for the last four years, sometimes hiring someone to wash and wax or just doing it ourselves, but we have never had a detail job done. These tips from professional RV detailers are helpful for every RVer.

Fowler Detailing in Red Bay, Alabama, are professional detailers and had a team of eight people working all over our motorhome: washing, scrubbing, buffing, waxing and drying. These are the tips they shared with us.

Use the right product

These are the products they, and Tiffin Motorhomes, recommend using to clean RVs.

Tires and Rims: Dawn Powerwash. (One of our writers, Gail Marsh, likes this product so much that she wrote a whole review about it! Read it here.)

Body: Baby shampoo.

Diamond Shield: Baby shampoo and 100% cotton cloths.

Bugs: Baby shampoo and a small amount of alcohol on a rag for the stubborn ones.

Fogged headlights: Rupes D-A coarse cutting/polishing compound.

Roof: Baby shampoo and 303 Aerospace protectant.

Wax: Nu Finish: The Once A Year Car Polish.

Cleaning tips from professional RV detailers

Fowler gave us these tips for getting the best results:

Roof: Clean with lambswool pad, baby shampoo, and then dry with a leaf blower (see, we told you leaf blowers can do more than just blow leaves!).

Tires: Use a soft brush and Dawn. Rinse. Protect with 303 Protectant.

Rims: Use Mothers Mag & Aluminum Polish.

Body: Wash with a lambswool pad Rinse each section immediately after washing



Squeegee off most of the water



Dry with 100% cotton towels Wax



Diamond Shield/Front cap: Wash and scrub. Use elbow grease! A small amount of alcohol will dissolve bug goo and tree sap without dissolving paint or Diamond Shield but it can strip the wax. Rinse immediately after.

Fogged headlights: Buff with a polishing compound by hand or with a wool buffing pad.

The best tips they shared with us

Wipe off and clean the Diamond Shield or front cap every time you stop. In time, the bugs can permanently stick and can destroy the Diamond Shield or paint.

Only use baby soap to wash and that will preserve the wax.

Professional detailing is not cheap, but neither is our RV. Protecting it is key to keeping it for years to come. The mud flaps are even polished! Hmmm… they do interior detailing too…

