You can do way more with leaf blowers than you think! Here are 6 other ways to use them

If you think leaf blowers are just for blowing leaves into piles to easily pick up, you’re wrong! We originally packed our leaf blower into our RV’s basement for a work-camping job. It didn’t take long to discover many other handy ways that the leaf blower helped us as we traveled in our RV.
Here are a few ideas for more ways to use leaf blowers:
- The leaf blower easily gets rid of small sticks, leaves, and other debris on top of the slide-outs. We use the blower each time we retract our slides. The same goes for the awning. A quick blast of the leaf blower and dust, spider webs, and more are gone! Ditto for your outside patio mat and/or toy hauler deck. A leaf blower works much easier (and quicker) than a broom.
- Use a leaf blower to clear dust, leaves, and more from the bed of your truck. (Be sure to remove loose items first!)
- A light covering of snow is no match for a leaf blower. Use it to clear the windshield and get on the road sooner. A leaf blower will remove that green pollen haze on your windshield, too.
- Use the leaf blower to dry your newly washed vehicle. Start at the top and blow downward, back and forth, for no spots or streaks.
- Parked under a tree? Use the leaf blower to clear your roof of acorns, pine needles, and other debris.
- Can’t figure out how to sweep out your basement storage area? Remove all of the basement items and then use the leaf blower to completely remove dirt, sawdust, sand, and any other detritus from the storage bay.
Cautions
- Always wear safety protection: earplugs, dust mask, goggles, and gloves.
- Make sure no children or pets are nearby. The leaf blower can potentially hurt a passerby as it kicks up dust, rocks, and sticks.
- Always let the leaf blower’s engine cool down before refueling. This will prevent gas vapors from igniting if they contact a hot engine.
- If your leaf blower has several power settings, always choose the lowest setting possible. A powerful blower can easily damage frayed or degraded materials. Experiment first with a low-setting mode before proceeding.
##RVDT1713
We have a little electric blower that we use to blow off our awning, outdoor rug and lawn furniture. It’s is especially good this time of year when leaves and acorns are falling. We try not to be annoying and only use it during those hours when everyone is already up and out and doing fun camping stuff. It is no louder than the people blowing up their air mattresses and it’s a whole lot quieter than the campground maintenance crews.
Snowflakes (the whiners not the frozen kind) can’t take a few minutes of noise, but won’t go help their Gardner or neighbor to sweep up the debris! Figures!
Here’s one more thing you can do with your leaf blower, drive many of your fellow campers crazy with the excessive noise. Please think of others who are there trying to enjoy the outdoors. Thanks.
NO! Just no! Loud, obnoxious, intrusive, rude…leave them home people!!!
Back on point:
DW handles yard care, leafy stuff, other outdoor activities.
The best uses I see so far is garage cleaning & fire starting. I have done both. Also truck beds and RV basements 👍
Regarding yard maintenance. My time is far more valuable than what I can pay to have it done. I can always make more money but I can’t make more time.
DW is preventing somebody’s kids from going to college… 😲
Why does anyone care about a light dusting of snow?
Leaf Blower vs 8cyl Pickup?
Charcoal vs Coal Fired Plants?
C’mon man!
1 major volcanic event (Pompei, Yellowstone, Krakatoa to name just a few) produce more pollution in one event than mankind (sorry human kind) has created in the history of the species total.
I use my electric blower to sweep the garage and shop
Looks like Gail woke everyone up this mornin! LOL
I think you’re right!
I’ve used a blower to remove a dusting of snow from a short driveway. As other drivers passed by, they would express thier approval. Smarter, not harder.
I was at a campsite where a man got up each morning and blew the leaves off his camper with a gas powered leaf blower. He would blow the leaves and dirt off his site all the way over to the next site and he did it on both sides. He seemed to be very proud of having the cleanest site there, oblivious to the fact that he had just trashed the neighboring sites.
You forgot the most utilized function!!! Annoying other campers while using your leaf blower. I leave home to avoid such activities. Please leave them at home!!!
Dewalt makes a compact battery powered leaf blower has adjustable settings so it doesn’t have to be loud. We use it to help get the camp fire going and blowing off our awning and slide out before we store them away.
A 2011 study found that the hydrocarbon emissions from a gas leaf blower running for 30 minutes were the equivalent of driving a Ford F-150 pickup 3,887 miles. We can do better than encourage their use
I don’t know where that study came from, but I find it hard to believe that using a leaf blower for 30 minutes and consuming probably a 1/2 gallon of gas would pollute more than the truck at 3887 miles. Even if the truck averaged 25 mpg (doubtful) it would consume 155 gallons.
That sounds like a gotcha!
Most gas leaf blowers use a gas oil mixture which probably put out a more harmful exhaust than a F150.
It may show just how clean modern car engines run.
I call BS on this one. But, I DID hear that using a charcoal bbq for two hours was worse than the pollution from five coal fired power plants over two weeks.
Craftsman 200/400 at 500 hours is 3. Far less then your statement in emissions.
Pretty noisy for a campground!
I agree. I might do those things at home, but I wouldn’t ask others to listen my leaf blower. It’s electric and still pretty annoying.
You would only run it for a few minutes, not 30 minutes as Maggie stated. I’ve used it at CG’s and NO ONE has ever complained or rolled their eyes. Loaned it to some RV’ers too. I also wouldn’t use or do something annoying either.
None of us enjoys being the campground hall monitor. Just because no one confronted you doesn’t mean they like it or want their campground peace destroyed.
I haven’t had an issue and have helped other senior campers blow off awnings, slides for them. The issue is ensuring you do it late morning or afternoon. Be respectful of length of time. Being handicapped, those blowers are great.