Easy ways to make your own lightweight fire starters

One of the best parts about camping in the springtime and fall is that a campfire feels so good! You’ve still got time before summer’s heat forces you to forgo this camping tradition. All you need are a few tips for making your own fire starters…

Soft starters . Coat cotton balls in petroleum jelly for a great fire starter. This starter is lightweight and you most likely have the ingredients right in your medicine cabinet. Store the starters inside a plastic zip bag for easy transport, or make ‘em as you need ‘em.

No mo' wining. Fill a mason jar (or any tightly sealing container) with rubbing alcohol. Put wine bottle corks into the jar to soak until they are needed.

Stuff it. Here's a free idea! Save your empty cardboard tubes. Fill a tube with dryer lint. Store the starters inside a zip-tight bag. You're welcome!

Egg-actly right. Fill cardboard egg carton sections with dryer lint. Pour melted wax over the lint and allow time to dry. Afterwards, cut apart the sections and store in an airtight container.

TP to the rescue . Tightly wrap a length of toilet paper around a stick match, being careful not to cover over the striking end of the match. Dip the entire thing into melted wax and set aside to dry. When you're ready for a fire, scrape away the wax from the match's strike end, and light.

Orange you so glad it's free? Save those orange peels. They contain limonene oil, a flammable substance. Once the peelings are dried, you can use them as a fire starter. Who knew?

A second chance . Give those dried-out alcohol wipes a second chance. They will ignite and burn more slowly than paper towels or tissues. (Hey! Isn't that better than tossing them into the trash?)

Duct tape . Why not? You use it for almost everything else, right? Just cut or tear it into strips, then lay a strip over kindling and light one end of the tape.

Doritos. Any greasy chips will work because the oil is flammable. Just be sure to save a few chips for munching around the campfire!

Cotton string. Dip a length of cotton string into melted wax to make this fire starter. Place the prepared string onto a newspaper to dry. Then cut the dried wax string into shorter lengths. Store in a watertight container. (These are so lightweight! They're great for backpacking.)

Choose the starter that’s easiest for you. Then, make up several starters at a time. If you make your fire starters at home, before you jump into your RV and trek to the campground, you’ll be ready to light that campfire and get the party started!

Do you make your own fire starters? Tell us about your method in the comments below.

