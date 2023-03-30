Dewinterizing an RV for beginners

By Cheri Sicard

Keep Your Daydream, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, teamed up with Ronnie from Airstream Nuts & Bolts to produce a terrific video to walk beginners through the proper steps needed for dewinterizing an RV.

They even made a checklist you can download. (See the comments under the video on YouTube.)

In the team’s eyes, dewinterizing an RV involves more than just the plumbing system that has been hibernating throughout the cold months. It’s also about giving the entire rig a good once-over to make sure everything is up and running as it should be.

The video starts at the bottom by inspecting the tires and what to look for.

You are also going to want to inspect the propane lines for potential damage from critters. And it’s a good idea to check out brakes, too. They also clean the RV’s solar panels and do a full roof inspection.

Another task they undertake is lubricating doors and locks, stabilizer jacks, and anything else that moves.

Of course, the biggest part of dewinterizing an RV involves the freshwater system and the gray and black water tanks, and also the water heater. You will need to purge the system of antifreeze, if you used this, and flush it out.

This is also a great time to sanitize your tanks.

Again, the video will show you how to accomplish these tasks and get you and your RV on the road again! And you’ll probably learn a lot about RV plumbing systems too.

