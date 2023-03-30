RV Daily Tips. Thursday, March 30, 2023

Issue 2089

Today’s thought

“We learn from failure, not from success!” ―Bram Stoker

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Take A Walk In The Park Day! Enjoy!

On this day in history: 1822 – The Florida Territory is created in the United States.

Tip of the Day

Easy ways to make your own lightweight fire starters

By Gail Marsh

One of the best parts about camping in the springtime and fall is that a campfire feels so good! You’ve still got time before summer’s heat forces you to forgo this camping tradition. All you need are a few tips for making your own fire starters…

Soft starters . Coat cotton balls in petroleum jelly for a great fire starter. This starter is lightweight and you most likely have the ingredients right in your medicine cabinet. Store the starters inside a plastic zip bag for easy transport, or make ‘em as you need ‘em.

. Coat cotton balls in petroleum jelly for a great fire starter. This starter is lightweight and you most likely have the ingredients right in your medicine cabinet. Store the starters inside a plastic zip bag for easy transport, or make ‘em as you need ‘em. No mo’ wining. Fill a mason jar (or any tightly sealing container) with rubbing alcohol. Put wine bottle corks into the jar to soak until they are needed.

Fill a mason jar (or any tightly sealing container) with rubbing alcohol. Put wine bottle corks into the jar to soak until they are needed. Stuff it. Here’s a free idea! Save your empty cardboard tubes. Fill a tube with dryer lint. Store the starters inside a zip-tight bag. You’re welcome!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Dave is tied up today, but will be back tomorrow.

Video of the day

Dewinterizing an RV for beginners

By Cheri Sicard

Keep Your Daydream, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, teamed up with Ronnie from Airstream Nuts & Bolts to produce a terrific video to walk beginners through the proper steps needed for dewinterizing an RV. They even made a checklist you can download. (See the comments under the video on YouTube.)

In the team’s eyes, dewinterizing an RV involves more than just the plumbing system that has been hibernating throughout the cold months. It’s also about giving the entire rig a good once-over to make sure everything is up and running as it should be.

Click here to watch

Pests on your pets: The best meds to use to keep ’em off!

Ewwwww, pests on your pets like fleas, ticks and mosquitoes are gross and annoying. Your cats and dogs are exposed to these every day, even if they are indoors. When your vet urges you to keep your pets on flea and heartworm preventives, they are looking out for your pet’s long-term health and not just preventing itching and irritation. … Read how to protect your pets from pests here.

Reader poll

What do you do most nights after dinner?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Expanded showering opportunities

Got a BIG family or lots of traveling companions? You may find that the RV shower and associated gray water holding tank just aren’t big enough for the whole mob. Consider picking up a “solar shower” system. Heated by the sun and used outdoors, it’s great for showering down after a swim. There are several to choose from at Amazon starting at less than $20.

Website of the day

20 Epic Day Hikes in the National Parks (USA)

Since it’s National Take a Walk in the Park Day, we thought we’d encourage you to go outside! All of these can be done in a day (although some are much more strenuous than others), so tie up your hiking boots and get out there!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 63 percent carry a shovel with them on their RV travels.

• When eating out, most people choose to eat out for dinner (40 percent) followed by lunch (34 percent) and then breakfast (12 percent).

• 34 percent of voters do not wear any rings on their fingers.

Recent poll: What size bed do you have in your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Ham With Peachy Brown Sugar Dijon Glaze Annette’s

by Annette W. from Lincoln, NE

This ham recipe is peachy! Pineapple is typically used with ham so using peach added a new – and great – flavor to the ham. The peach flavor also makes this feel more like an Easter ham (although it’s so good, you may opt to serve it at Christmas, too). The idea of placing the ham, and keeping it, in a Crock Pot while preparing the rest of your holiday meal is super. Just another reason why we love this super-easy ham recipe.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Some researchers claim that the largemouth bass is the most intelligent freshwater fish, able to distinguish and avoid a particular type of lure after only one encounter. And did you know that the largemouth bass is the most popular freshwater game fish in the U.S.? Indeed, it is.

*Why is the Coca-Cola brand color red? It’s interesting, and we tell you all about it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Rambo, our Goldendoodle. I think he has been the happiest about us upgrading to a travel trailer from our tent camping days. He enjoys his comfy bed by our electric fireplace and sleeps like a baby now.” —Christa Roberts

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

You can get your own version of this sign here.

