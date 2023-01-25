Driving your RV down the road demands your full attention. This is especially true when you come upon an unfamiliar road configuration like a roundabout or a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). Like most everything else with RVing, it’s a good idea to learn as much as you can ahead of time. So here are some tips for navigating diverging diamond interchanges in your RV.

Background on DDIs

It all began with a term paper. Graduate student Gilbert Chlewicki began to pursue his master’s degree in traffic engineering in the fall of 2000. Gilbert had been interested in roadways since elementary school, often drawing different configurations and sketching unique highway designs. Chlewicki’s term paper was a success, and he continued to perfect his design.

On a trip to Versailles, France, Chlewicki saw a DDI in actual use. He was disappointed to learn that he was not the first to design the unique interchange, but at the same time very excited to see that the idea actually worked! (DDIs have been in use in France since the 1970s.)

Benefits of a DDI

The diverging diamond interchange has several benefits. Here are just a few:

Better sight distance at turns

Fewer conflict points

Potential points of conflict spread out throughout the interchange

Pedestrian crossings are shorter

Simple left or right turns from every direction

Increases left turn capacity with fewer traffic lanes

Greater functionality during power outages

Cost savings maximized

How to drive on a diverging diamond interchange

First, watch for signage—on overhead and street signs and on the roadway itself. Set your navigating device to your eventual destination and follow the directions it verbally gives you. Watch for barriers that may also be in place, helping to guide the traffic. Take your time. If you must change lanes, signal your intentions.

Here’s a video that will help you visualize the DDI ahead of time, so you’ll be better prepared to drive your RV safely through one.

Have you driven your RV through a diverging diamond interchange? Where was the DDI located? Do you have additional tips to share? Please do so in the comments below.

