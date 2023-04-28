Is there a first aid kit in your tow vehicle? There should be!

Accessing first aid while traveling in your RV can be crucial in case of an emergency. A highway accident may prevent you from accessing your RV’s medicine cabinet. Not only that, but you may need to get first aid items while riding inside the tow vehicle for, say, a headache. (Read about my disaster when attempting to retrieve an aspirin.) Here are some essential items you should include in your tow vehicle’s first aid kit, according to the American Red Cross.

Tow vehicle first aid kit essentials

Bandages of various sizes and shapes, including adhesive bandages, gauze pads, and elastic bandages.

Adhesive tape to secure bandages and dressings in place. (One-inch width can always be cut to a narrower size.)

Antiseptic wipes or alcohol-based hand sanitizer to clean wounds. (We have individually packaged wipes in our kit to save space.)

Tweezers and scissors for removing foreign objects or cutting bandages and clothing.

Disposable gloves to protect yourself from bodily fluids and reduce the risk of infection.

Instant cold pack to relieve pain and reduce swelling.

Triangular bandage to immobilize and support fractured limbs.

Pain relief medication such as aspirin, ibuprofen, or acetaminophen.

Hydrocortisone ointment packets. (We have small, one-ounce size packets to save space.)

CPR mask or face shield to protect yourself while performing rescue breaths.

Emergency blanket to keep the injured person warm. (Ours doubles as a picnic blanket.)

Emergency first aid instructions. (Order the guide here from the Red Cross Store.)

Name, address, and other critical medical information for everyone traveling with you.

Note: It’s important to check your first aid kit regularly to make sure all items are up to date. Don’t forget to refill items as needed. Make sure everyone in your RV’s tow vehicle knows where the first aid kit is located and how to use it.

You can purchase a first aid kit at your local drug store, on Amazon, or order a pre-made kit from the American Red Cross here. Depending on the kit you buy, you may need to add items that are not included in the kit, like scissors, tweezers, etc.

Additional steps

In an emergency, call 911 or the State Highway Patrol for assistance.

If you haven’t already done so, see if you can take a Red Cross first aid class. Knowing and practicing critical first aid skills will certainly help in a true emergency.

If you prefer to learn some first aid techniques on your own, check out the “Emergency Medicine Training Course.” Co-sponsored by Mountain Man Medical and ConcealedCarry.com, this video training course provides good information. The course is free.

Apps

You might also consider exploring and downloading the various first aid apps available for your cell phone and/or iPad. Pay attention to the credibility of the app’s sponsor and check out the evaluations, as well. Try the American Red Cross app, which is highly rated by medical professionals.

Ask for help

Even if you have an emergency first aid kit in your RV’s tow vehicle, remember that there may be people around you who can also help. Ask them! Perhaps they have medical knowledge or additional first aid supplies. If necessary, you can also ask them to call 911 for you.

Do you carry a first aid kit inside your RV’s tow vehicle? Have you ever experienced a medical emergency while traveling? Tell us in the comments.

