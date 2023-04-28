6-volt or 12-volt batteries for RVs—Which is better?

Dear Dave,

I keep reading about using two 6-volt batteries in series for RVs. Why? It seems like it would be simpler to have one 12-volt or two 12-volt batteries in parallel. Sorry, still a newbie trying to figure all this stuff out. —Richard, 2023 Geo Pro 19FDS

Dear Richard,

This has been ongoing discussion for years! Back when I was at Winnebago in the mid-1980s we used 12-volt deep cycle batteries in all the units, while Fleetwood used 6-volt hooked in series. They advertised that the 6-volt batteries were more industrial and provided more power—which was not true.

However, the benefit of 6-volt batteries is they have more plates and therefore provide more cycles—which is draining down to 50% and recharging. The disadvantage that we pushed is they gas more when being recharged. That meant loss of fluid, and the average RVer does not check the fluid level. Therefore, what was an advantage was no longer the case. It was kind of like the Chevy versus Ford argument.

Since then, lead acid batteries have not changed much other than quality of materials and workmanship available at cheap box stores. However, battery technology has changed with GEL, AGM, and now Lithium batteries.

Here is my take on the difference between 6-volt deep cycle and 12-volt deep cycle.

6-volt deep cycle

6-volt batteries have 3 cells each that produce 2.1 volts each. They require two batteries connected in series, which means positive to negative, to create a 12-volt power supply. They come in amp-hour sizes of Group 24, 27, and 31, providing 80-140 amp hours. When they are connected in series, the voltage doubles from 6-12; however, the amp hours do not. 6-volt batteries have been very popular in the golf cart industry. Many manufacturers such as Trojan Batteries have produced a quality battery with superior lead plates, solid connections or welds, and an overall better quality battery that lasts longer.

The disadvantages of 6-volt batteries is you need two to make the 12-volt power supply. That means more expense and more space. If you want to add more amp hours for boondocking, it means two more batteries, for a bank of four—or more and more room. However, if they are maintained properly, meaning checking and adding fluid when needed and not draining them past 50%, they will cycle more and last longer.

12-volt deep cycle

While at Winnebago, one of the “pitches” we used was 6-volt batteries were harder to find. They were mostly available through a dealership or golf course—neither of which were open at night or on the weekend, when batteries seemed to go bad! Today I don’t believe that is the case as more auto stores and other outlets are carrying them.

If you have a small trailer and don’t do a lot of dry camping, you can use only one 12-volt battery and save money, weight, and space. If you want to add more amp hours, you can add just one more battery and get the same amount of power as four 6-volt batteries.

However, if you have an RV that has the house batteries under the steps or in a tray on the tongue, there is only room for two batteries typically. No, they do not last as long in cycles. But if they are maintained properly with water levels and desulfation, they are a good choice for the average RVer.

If you are running a residential refrigerator and other items in one of the “Big Boys” and doing a lot of dry camping, I would go with four 6-volt batteries and an inverter. But do the math: Four 6-volt batteries will give you about 500 amp hours of storage power. However, you can only use 50%. That means 200-250 amp hours at a price of $600 versus the same amp hours in two 12-volt batteries at $300. So it depends on how often you dry camp and how long you plan to RV.

That is also why so many RVers are going to lithium as the price is coming down to a more reasonable range. Some are below $800 for 100 amp hours, which can be used at 100%. There are cheaper ones on the market; however, I would be very cautious of those. For more information, read the article on choosing a quality lithium battery here.

