Creative ways to use PVC pipe while RVing

Polyvinyl chloride, better known as PVC, is best known as the plastic piping you might see under your RV sinks. This PVC pipe is for plumbing and draining—critical necessities for RVers. But there are other ways PVC pipe can be used. Check out these tips and tricks for using PVC pipe while RVing.

Hints

PVC pipe comes in various thicknesses. These are noted on the pipe itself. Consider how you’ll be using the pipe and buy the lightest (thinnest) pipe that will work. That way you won’t be adding unnecessary weight to your RV.

Always measure (twice) before purchasing your PVC. Measure the space where you intend to place the PVC as well as the interior diameter of the PVC pipe to make sure everything fits.

You may need to use a hand saw, a PVC cutter or a miter saw to shorten the PVC pipe. Always sand the cut edges afterward.

Wine storage

Our friends love wine. Their RV lacked a wine rack, so they made their own using large-diameter PVC. They removed a kitchen cabinet door and measured the width and depth of the space. They purchased PVC large enough to hold a wine bottle and cut the PVC to the cabinet’s depth. Then they fastened two pipes together using super glue and even had cabinet space to glue two additional PVC pipes on top of the first. Now they have storage for four wine bottles.

Knife holder

Our big kitchen knife is stored inside a PVC tube. We put a permanent cap on one end. The other end has a cap that is removable. We used a marker to note which cap will open the tube when the knife is needed.

Keep extension cords untangled

We use extension cords in our RV, but I like to keep the excess cord contained, so I simply slip the excess into a PVC pipe. You could also store your extension cords inside PVC pipes. Just fold the cords and be sure to note the cord’s length on the outside of the pipe.

Corral desk supplies

I used a PVC pipe cutter tool like this one to cut a piece of two-inch diameter pipe into several shorter pieces, each four inches in length. I stood the pieces on end and used two rubber bands to hold the PVC grouping together. When placed inside my RV cabinet drawer, the PVC tubes store my pens, pencils, scissors, and other desk supplies.

Keep sandals paired

Six-inch or larger-dimension PVC pipe can easily store flip flops, sneakers, and sandals. Cut the pipe to the length of the largest shoe. Join several pipe pieces together with glue. Position three tubes to form a bottom row, two on top to form a middle row, and three pipes on top of the middle row. Once the glue has set, slide shoes and sandals into the resulting cubbies.

Hint: Use this same idea with smaller diameter PVC pipe. Use the container to store craft supplies like different colors of yarn, paint, and more.

Toothbrush holders

Fasten a short piece of one-inch diameter PVC pipe vertically to your RV medicine cabinet using hook-and-loop tape. Permanently cap the bottom end of the pipe. Then store your toothbrush inside.

Hair tool storage

A “Y” PVC intersection like this one will hold your hair dryer and your curling iron/straightener. Place the PVC pipe intersection on the floor of the vanity. Then use Velcro to fasten the PVC to the inside cupboard wall to hold it in place. Tuck the cords down the pipe opening first and follow with the hair tool to keep the vanity interior clutter-free.

Fishing rod hack

Use one-and-one-half-inch PVC pipe to store your fishing rods. Permanently attach a cap to one end of the PVC pipe and put a removable cap on the other. Hint: Your filet knife can be stored inside its own smaller PVC container.

Sand spike for fishing

Cut a 1 1/2-inch diameter, Schedule 40 PVC pipe into a five-foot length. Then use a jigsaw to make a 45-degree angle cut in one end of the pipe. This will form a point that will help dig into the sand. When you get to the beach, put the pointed end into the sand and twist the pipe down into the sand until you can put your mouth on the open end. (Yep, that’s right! Stick with me on this.) Continue twisting the pole down into the sand while you lightly suck air from the open end of the pipe. The rod holder will go into the sand much easier with this method. Now you can put your fishing rod into the sand spike and no more sand in your fishing reel! (Hope you catch a big one!)

Can you add to the list? How do you use PVC pipe while RVing? Tell us in the comments below.

##RVDT2011