Tour the 2024 Big Buggy travel trailer by Modern Buggy

The team from Princess Craft RV is here to give us a tour of a unique tiny trailer, the 2024 Big Buggy by Modern Buggy.

The trailer in the video sports an elaborate mountainside scene exterior. I personally kind of like it, but there are lots of other exterior colors and design choices, should your taste be more subdued.

The inside appears larger and more roomy than possible in such a small trailer. It’s partly the light-colored décor, but it’s also an unusual floor plan.

The kitchen sits to the right of the door. I was surprised by how much counter space there is. The durable Corian countertops are a nice kitchen feature.

The trade-off, however, is a small sink. I would prefer to have a larger sink with a cover that converts to counter space. So this trailer got a point taken off from me. I can’t imagine washing pots and pans in this sink.

The 12-volt fridge is also tiny, but then, I had to keep reminding myself this is only a 14-foot trailer. The open layout almost makes that deceiving.

The Dometic 2-burner stove does have such a cover that gives you even more counter space, and there is an awesome pull-out pantry. In the video, she calls it a spice rack, but it’s actually big enough to store larger items. Large netted storage cubbies overhead and a microwave oven below the stove round out the kitchen features.

The wet bath is small but it does have a height of 6’1” going for it.

Opposite the kitchen is a huge dinette that can easily seat four people. Underneath the seats you’ll find a ton of storage.

I like that there are cup holders on the wall behind the dinette, especially for those who opt to remove the table and instead have a nice open space. When it all folds down you have almost a queen bed (just as long but a bit narrower).

For a tiny trailer, I was especially impressed with the open feel of it.

2024 Big Buggy travel trailer specs

Length: 14’ (including tongue)

Weight: 2300 lbs.

6-gallon water heater

5 BTU Dometic air conditioner

1-piece fiberglass roof

Azdel celling and walls

16 gallons fresh water

18 gallons gray water

5 gallons black water

MSRP: $28,500

Learn more about the Big Buggy by Modern Buggy here.

