2024 nuCamp TAB 400 luxury tiny trailer

Being on the road these past few years I have run across several nüCamp TAB (or T@B) owners. They all shared one thing in common. When asked about their RVs they could not sing their praises enough.

OK, it’s anecdotal evidence, but I have yet to meet a TAB owner who didn’t love their RV. After watching the tour from Eddie Gape of Veurink’s RV Center in the video below, I can see why.

True, the TAB is tiny and that small of a space might not be for everyone. But if you are looking for a super-small RV that’s easy to tow and easy to use, the nüCamp TAB merits consideration.

Changes in the 2024 nüCamp TAB 400 model

nüCamp made some changes in the 2024 model, mainly cosmetic. But they also increased the solar capacity. The video features the “Boondock” edition. One of its best features is an upfront cargo area and storage box. This area used to house the batteries, but the 2024 nüCamp TAB 400 comes with a 100 ah lithium battery on board instead. Nice!

The TAB features an aluminum frame and foam insulation under Azdel composite interior and exterior walls. The exterior walls are further coated in fiberglass. To deter any leak potential, a one-piece aluminum roof covers the uniquely shaped trailer.

The inside look has changed this year to a lighter, more airy feel than past models.

They pack a lot of terrific features into this tiny space. The front has a large U-shaped dinette. The rotating table, which can also be brought outside and attached to the side of the trailer, increases functionality.

Above the table is a bunk that can sleep a child or two, or be used for storage.

I was impressed with the small but totally practical wet bath. The 2024 model features a slightly larger bathroom sink than in past years.

The kitchen features a respectable-sized 12-volt refrigerator with a small interior freezer compartment. There’s also a small Dometic 2-burner cooktop. The sink with a folding faucet provides additional countertop prep space when not in use as a sink.

I LOVE the huge stargazer window above the bed. And speaking of the bed, the nüCamp TAB comes with the Froli sleep system that keeps the mattress above the platform and reduces the possibility of mold or mildew under the mattress.

More nice features of the nüCamp TAB 400

Dual-paned acrylic windows throughout

Blackout screens/bug screens on windows

310 watts of rooftop solar

1,200-watt inverter

Optional upgraded solar and tank heaters

Alde heating system and tankless water heater

Dovetail construction cabinetry

What’s not to like?

The kitchen sink looks fairly small and shallow. Then, again, this is a TINY RV, and that is a big part of its appeal.

nüCamp TAB 400 specs

GAWR: 1,800 pounds

Total dry weight: 2,840 pounds

Length: 18’3”

Fresh Water: 22 gallons

Gray Water: 18 gallons

Black water: 12 gallons

MSRP: $53,313

Learn more about nüCamp TAB trailers here.

