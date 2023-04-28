The Airstream eStream all-electric trailer backs up and parks by itself!

Take a peak into the future of RVing! The video below introduces the Airstream eStream, a new concept trailer (meaning not in production) that’s a remote-controlled all-electric trailer with drive-assist motors. It can’t fly, but in pretty much every other way this is RVing meets the Jetsons!

Airstream knows that electric tow vehicles are coming, so with the eStream they wanted to get ahead on that trend while creating a more environmentally friendly way to RV that allows RVers the opportunity to live off-grid.

We can debate the veracity of the sustainability point (power for electric vehicles still has to come from somewhere). Nonetheless, this could be an exciting new part of Airstream’s history and legacy.

Underneath the Airstream’s skin is a full EV chassis platform that includes large lithium batteries that allow the trailer to power itself along with a range of sensors, control units, and technology to make sure all the eStream’s systems work in harmony.

With a full powertrain integrated into the chassis, the eStream works WITH the tow vehicle to optimize the towing experience. A drive axle with dual motors works to extend towing range, while advanced technology does away with the need for a weight distribution hitch.

Many rooftop trailer features have moved inside, making the Airstream eStream one of the most aerodynamic trailers ever produced.

But wait, there’s more to the Airstream eStream

Those same drive axle motors are capable of moving the trailer at low speeds. That’s right, remote control parking and hitching up!

Not only that, the wheels can be locked so it is impossible to steal the trailer.

The trailer has three modes:

Living—for when boondocking off-grid

Driving—for when the trailer is being towed down the road. Watch the video to see how this sophisticated towing system works.

Remote control—for parking and backing. You have to see this to believe it. So, again, watch the video!

Airstream has put a lot of thought into this concept trailer. For instance, its length is 22 feet so that it can fit into a standard electric vehicle charging space.

Best of all, you can unhitch and with the touch of a button, back it into the space as if you were playing a video game.

You can also plug into the electrical outlets at a campground to slow charge the trailer overnight.

As of now, there does not even seem to be rumors about if or when this trailer will be available to the public. Right now Airstream is looking at it as a design and educational experience. However, you can sign up for updates about the eStream at the Airstream website to be alerted to any future news.

Watch the video and let us know in the comments what you think about this RV of the future!

