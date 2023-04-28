RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 28, 2023

Issue 2110

Today’s thought

“We don’t need a list of rights and wrongs, tables of do’s and don’ts: we need books, time, and silence. Thou shalt not is soon forgotten, but Once upon a time lasts forever.” ―Philip Pullman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1869 – Chinese and Irish laborers for the Central Pacific Railroad working on the First Transcontinental Railroad laid ten miles of track in one day, a feat which has never been matched.

Tip of the Day

Is there a first aid kit in your tow vehicle? There should be!

By Gail Marsh

Accessing first aid while traveling in your RV can be crucial in case of an emergency. A highway accident may prevent you from accessing your RV’s medicine cabinet. Not only that, but you may need to get first aid items while riding inside the tow vehicle for, say, a headache. (Read about my disaster when attempting to retrieve an aspirin.) Here are some essential items you should include in your tow vehicle’s first aid kit, according to the American Red Cross.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

6-volt or 12-volt batteries for RVs—Which is better?

Dear Dave,

I keep reading about using two 6-volt batteries in series for RVs. Why? It seems like it would be simpler to have one 12-volt or two 12-volt batteries in parallel. Sorry, still a newbie trying to figure all this stuff out. —Richard, 2023 Geo Pro 19FDS

Read Dave’s answer

We made a mistake and ran the wrong Ask Dave yesterday (until we corrected it later that morning). If you missed his newest article, “Why doesn’t RV’s slide out work when plugged into house power?” read it here.

In the RV shop with Dustin

An easy fix for a shower that won’t drain

If you’re showering in your RV and you’re standing in a couple of inches of water, or if the water just isn’t draining as quickly as it should, you have an issue that needs to be resolved.

So why isn’t your RV shower draining? Let’s take a look at one of the most common issues that lead to a clogged RV shower and/or slow draining. There are a number of other reasons that could cause the shower to clog or backup. For example, it could be something as simple as that your gray water tank is full. It could also be that your tank sensors are reading incorrectly, or it could just be something else…

Continue reading

Video of the day

Easiest ever DIY SUV bed: No tools, under $100!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the team from the hiking and fitness channel LiveHardxLoveHard share their easy DIY SUV bed project.

This comfortable bed that fits in the back of an SUV took under an hour to build and cost less than $100. You don’t even need any tools for this project!

Click here to watch

How it Happened: Thank a mulberry tree and the Silk Road for the cardboard box

By Gail Marsh

I’ve stopped counting. Peeking into just one RV cupboard, I counted 14! I’m talking about cardboard boxes. From breakfast cereal to crackers to spaghetti noodles—all are packaged inside these boxes. We use them to move things into and out of our RVs. We store things inside cardboard boxes, as well. It’s safe to say that our world would be very different without the lowly cardboard box. So whose bright idea was the cardboard box? Learn the fascinating history here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you enjoy shopping for (your) clothes?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Trailer stabilizers

Use a portable electric drill with the appropriately sized socket to run holes up and down your trailer stabilizers. Saves time and frustration. Bringing an extra battery or charger isn’t a bad idea — especially on long trips with lots of stops.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Maybe you already have this, but if not, you’ll see why every RVer is going to want to buy one (or two!). This is handy!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

30 Top Things to Do in New Jersey

New Jersey is a beautiful state with tons to do! And did you know that it’s the “diner capital of the world”?

Recipe of the Day

Caramelized Onion and Pepper Potato Salad

by Sharron Boerum from Beaumont, CA

This creamy potato salad is unique in so many ways. The caramelized onions and peppers add a little something different to the salad. It’s great for those who like onions in a potato salad but not their crunch. Mixing mayonnaise and sour cream is slightly sweet and tangy but at the same time has a mellow flavor. There’s a hint of garlic that complements the caramelized onions and peppers. This salad doesn’t have a ton of ingredients. You really taste the flavor of the potatoes. A delicious side dish for any cookout.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

A little Oreo cookie trivia for you. The actual creme filling does not contain milk. A recent study revealed that “[the creme] is more of a frosting rather than a cream like cream cheese or cream fillings in pastries.” The study also revealed that an Oreo experiences “significant structural loss” within a minute of exposure to milk. So all those times you thought it was taking forever for milk to soften your Oreos, all you had to do was wait 60 seconds. And if you thought vegans couldn’t eat anything, well, you’re wrong. Oreos are a pretty tasty vegan treat, don’t you agree?

*Do you know what an airpark is? If so, do you know where most of them are? Yesterday’s trivia tells you all about them.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bambi was for sale on the internet. I wasn’t in the market for another dog but I scooped her right up. She was born without a left eye and is missing a left patella. She loves being on a heating pad all day! We promised her she could see the world and the beach (out of one eye), and we bought our Class A to let her experience traveling. She has such a big heart and welcomes every dog we had into our home.” —Jo-Lynn Valenti

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Leave here with a laugh

