Toyota recalls 1.5 million vehicles for fuel pump issue

Editor”s note: We normally only post recalls of RVs or vehicles used to tow them, but this recall is so significant we are passing it along, as we know many readers own one or more of these cars.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling 1,517,721 model year 2018-2019 4Runner, 2019-2020 Avalon, 2019 Corolla Hatchback, 2017-2019 Highlander, 2018-2020 Camry, 2020 Corolla, 2018-2019 Land Cruiser, 2017-2020 Tacoma, 2019-2020 RAV4, 2019-2020 Sequoia, 2017-2020 Sienna, 2019-2020 Tundra, 2018-2020 Lexus ES350, 2017 Lexus GS200t, 2017-2019 Lexus GS350, 2019 Lexus GS300, 2018-2020 Lexus LC500h, 2019-2020 Lexus LS500, 2018-2019 Lexus GX460, 2017 Lexus IS200t, 2019 Lexus IS300, 2019 Lexus IS350, 2018-2020 Lexus LC500, 2018 Lexus LS500, 2019 Lexus LS500h, 2018-2019 Lexus LX570, 2017 Lexus RC200t, 2019 Lexus RC300, RC350, 2017 and 2019-2020 Lexus RX350, 2018-2020 RX350L, 2019 Lexus UX200, 2018-2019 Lexus NX300 vehicles.

The low-pressure fuel pump inside the fuel tank may fail. The engine can stall while driving if that should happen, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Toyota will notify owners, and dealers will replace the fuel pump assembly with an improved one, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 23, 2020. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-442-8696. Note: This recall is an expansion of recall 20V-012. Toyota’s number for this recall is 20TA02. Lexus’ number for this recall is 20LA01.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).