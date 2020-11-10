RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 10, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1468

Today’s thought

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.” ―Walt Whitman

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Vanilla Cupcake Day!

On this day in history: 1775 – The United States Marine Corps is founded at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia by Samuel Nicholas.

We salute our readers who served (or currently serve) with the Marines. Here’s The Marine Corps Hymn (recorded in 1942):

Tip of the Day

Can’t get the propane to flow in your motorhome? Check this first

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

The propane won’t flow in your motorhome and you can’t figure out why not? Sometimes the fix is really simple, and this is one of those times. Believe me, I get this question a lot. The question, usually from folks who have just purchased a used motorhome, is this: How do I get the propane to flow into my RV? The oven, furnace, water heater and refrigerator will not work on propane. The key here, of course, is nothing works on propane but everything works fine otherwise. Read why here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Grand Design Imagine 17MKE Travel Trailer. As he reports, “For a lot of usable space in a relatively short body, it’s going to be difficult to compete with this trailer.” Learn more.

Zap that filthy RV awning – with Mr. Clean’s help

For those that live or camp in the Desert Southwest, dealing with dirt is a way of life. One spot the dirt seems to congregate is in the folds of a rolled-up awning. But cleaning an awning is usually such a tedious, difficult and “getting wet” job that it frequently gets put off. Here’s a method that will help you get that grungy awning cleaned up in fairly short order. Learn how.

Reader poll

How many dinner plates do you keep in your RV?

Quick Tip

The realities of motorhome fuel mileage

With uncertainty about long-term fuel prices, motorhome buyers are often concerned with how many miles per gallon a motorhome might get. It is a very reasonable concern – as some motorhomes will only get 6 to 8 miles per gallon. The reality is, if you only drive your motorhome 3,000 miles per year (which is the average), miles per gallon won’t make a huge difference in the long run. But if you plan to put a lot of miles on your coach each year, the fuel costs can be significant.

When it comes to fuel mileage, here’s what you can expect: Most gas Class A coaches powered by the Ford Triton V10 motor will get 7 to 10 miles per gallon, depending on how they are driven. Fuel mileage goes down at higher speed and in mountainous terrain or driving with a headwind. Most gas Class C coaches powered by either big block Ford or Chevy motors will get 8 to 11 miles per gallon.

If your goal is to get the absolute best fuel mileage in any motorhome, simply keep the speed under 62 miles per hour. At higher speeds the wind resistance puts a higher demand on the engine, which requires more fuel. Driving 65 mph will drop fuel mileage by 20%. Driving 70 mph will drop fuel mileage by 40% (except in large diesel pushers). —From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.

Website of the day

Prepare your winterized RV for storage

Here’s a helpful article on KOA.com from our friend Mark Polk about how to properly store your RV after it’s been winterized.

Save money with these reusable silicone bags

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 45 percent have served on a jury in a civil or criminal case

• 27 percent say beer is their alcoholic beverage of choice, 20 percent say wine, and 17 percent say hard liquor

• 47 percent are afraid of heights

Recent poll: How capable are you or your partner making repairs to your RV?

Trivia

Want to visit outer space? Sure, get into your car and drive 60 mph straight in the air. You’d hit outer space in one hour! Of course, you can’t do this, but yup, at 60 mph we’re only one driving hour away from space.

*What are men most likely to do in a U.S. National Park that women aren’t? We told you yesterday (and it’s a bit morbid…).

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Riley is a 7-year-old Cairn Terrier who loves going anywhere in the coach.” —Rick and Teresa Sorrenti

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description.

Give your phone or tablet a full-sized keyboard

Leave here with a laugh

