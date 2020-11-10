Reader raves about LiquidSpring customer service

Editor’s note: We received this letter, unsolicited, from RVtravel.com reader Alan Wolfe. We were so impressed with the service he received from LiquidSpring that we felt compelled to pass his letter along here. Exceptional service deserves recognition!

By Alan Wolfe

We hear horror stories and warnings about bad products, lack of support and devious vendors. Yet, there are amazing people and support incidents happening all the time. Here’s one such case, my own…



We own a 2014 Born Free “Freedom” rear bath/kitchen Class C built on a Ford E-450. I usually tell folks that it is more spaceship than RV. It weighs 12,000 pounds (yes, I have weighed it), with 9,000 pounds in the rear and 3,000 in the front. To assist the drivability and handling, it has a “LiquidSpring” system installed. It’s the same type used on ambulances to keep patients stable over rough and twisting roads (think going over railroad tracks at high speed).

Having an outstanding technology for lifting or lowering the rear of the vehicle as you enter or leave parking lots is another one of the many benefits in this product.

AFTER SIX YEARS OF USE, we noticed that the system was still working, but I did notice that even though it reached full height, the lights indicating “top” were still flashing. Normally, once full height was achieved, the lights would go “steady,” but now, occasionally, they just kept flashing as if the unit didn’t know it had reached the top. I placed a call to LiquidSpring support. Remember, this is 6 years after purchasing the product. There were no actual problems with the functionality.

LiquidSpring dispatched an outstanding support person from Vancouver, Washington, to drive to our place just outside Seattle. Yes, a personal visit to our RV at our residence. The rep took a look under our RV and immediately found our rear anti-sway bar barely hanging on. I am embarrassed to say that I had never even looked under there. This surely could have been the issue I was experiencing.

The company rep repaired the anti-sway bar and while there changed out the sensors that tell the device where “top” is and checked it out to ensure all systems were functioning correctly.

What company goes so far as to ensure an obviously out of warranty product is performing as well as the day you purchased it, sees an unrelated issue and repairs it due to safety concerns, not to mention driving all that way?

LiquidSpring can be found online here.

Readers: If you have received service far above and beyond the call of duty, we’d love to pass along your stories. Submit them here.