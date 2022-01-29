Truck camper demolished when hit with 85 mph winds

We write often about the importance of knowing the weather ahead of you, whether you’re staying in one place or traveling. It can, quite literally, make or break you. If you see heavy winds in the forecast or know you’ll be traveling through a gusty area, be prepared.

Reader Reed sent us these photos and wrote, “My son was caught in the high wind storm near Wheatland, Wyoming, on I-25 on December 30th. This was the same storm that spread wildfire through Boulder Colorado. He was not aware of the high wind warnings for high-profile vehicles. Unfortunately, an 85 mph wind gust literally tore the camper from his truck, sending it flipping into the adjacent field. With the camper destroyed, the wind proceeded to blow all of his possessions across the field. Thankfully, he was not injured and his truck remained drivable. But as a full-timer, this was a devastating loss.”

We’re so sorry to hear about your son, Reed. These photos are both terrifying and heartbreaking. We’re so glad he is okay.

This is also a reminder to not let your children, grandchildren, fellow passengers or pets ride in your truck camper or trailer while you are driving your tow vehicle or truck.

