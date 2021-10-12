Don’t let your RV get blown over! Tips for getting ahead of the wind

It takes a lot of energy and attention to drive an RV safely, and even more so when it’s windy. Spring and fall seem to be the worst for prevailing winds to grab and push the RV. We look ahead to see what the predicted wind speeds and wind gusts will be like. This is something you should do too.

Hunkering down in the wind

I’m writing this in Colorado as we head towards Arizona, and the projected wind gusts will be more than 60 mph. Even my experienced and fearless RV-drivin’ husband wants to hunker down on those days. If wind can turn over a loaded semi-truck, we can only imagine what it could do to our 40-foot motorhome towing a car.

Using apps to get ahead of the wind

When our motorhome is hit by strong winds on the road, I check out the wind gusts on apps. There are some great applications available for smartphones and tablets to find current and upcoming wind. I use Windy.com, WindAlert, Windfinder and Windy.app. My first go-to is Windy.com, where I can see the projected wind and gust speeds for seven days. Using our trip planning websites along with a simple map app, I can more easily plan out the next few days traveling and, in this case, layovers.

Planning for driving in wind

Because the winds were so high, I literally made a chart of miles from where we are now to Albuquerque where the winds are still going to be high on Tuesday but not on Monday or Wednesday. This chart was a bit over the top as far as planning goes, but 61 mph gusts are over the top too!

We will start early, when it is usually calmer, and go as far as we can – calling ahead to campsites to check availability.

I haven’t looked at I-40 between Winslow, AZ, and Flagstaff, AZ, yet. That is a known area for tipping over large vehicles in the wind…

