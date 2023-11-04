How to transport and where to store pet fencing with an RV

By Gail Marsh

A recent conversation with fellow RVers centered around ways to transport pet fencing as you enjoy the RV lifestyle. RVers with pets, especially dogs, sometimes prefer to bring some kind of fencing with them to help corral their furry friends and allow them to spend time outside. (Note: Check with your campground host to make sure that erecting a fence is allowed. Best to ask before you put one up.)

“Fencing gives our Betsy a bit of freedom – some time off her leash,” remarked one gal. Everyone seemed to agree that bringing a fence provided even more than that. Not only will it help keep your pet from running away, but a fence can also keep other animals in the RV park from approaching and potentially harming your pet, young children, or even your outdoor belongings!

Some folks, even without pets, like to put up fences when they RV. “I like the way our fencing defines our outdoor space. It’s harder for others to tromp through our site when the fence is up,” offered Tom. (He’s a dog lover, just doesn’t have one right now. He does like his fence, though!)

How do you transport fencing in an RV?

So, how do you safely transport temporary fencing in your RV? Several folks said that they used the RV’s back bumper. I get a bit nervous about this idea, though. Most RV bumpers are not manufactured with the strength they need to support something like fencing. I’ve seen horror stories about people who tied bicycles to the bumper and “secured” them with a rope to the RV ladder. It didn’t end well. Unless your RV bumper has been manufactured or reinforced specifically to hold cargo, caution is advised.

Now if you’re talking about fastening something to the RV’s rear hitch, that’s different. There are hitch-type carriers and trays that would work very well. You just need to know the weight of the combined fencing sections and compare it with the recommended maximum weight for the cargo carrier you choose.

Many pet lovers said that they stored the fencing in the under-the-bed storage bay inside their RV. Others made room in the RV’s closet or basement. When considering potential storage or transport locations, remember that most fencing is sturdy enough to be stored in an upright position. If you line the walls of your RV basement with fence sections, they take up very little space. The same idea goes for the open area behind some RV sofas.

Our conversation ended rather abruptly. One guy who’d been silent to this point offered, “You should just train your dogs to stay near the camper like mine do. Then you won’t need a fence or some way to transport it.” His comment was met with uncomfortable silence. We all averted our eyes and slowly made our way back to our RVs. There’s one in every crowd, right?

Do you use a portable fence system? Which one? Tell us in the comments, won’t you?

