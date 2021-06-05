Triple E recalls RVs for fire risk

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Serenity S24CB, Unity U24MB, U24CB, U24IB, U24FX, U24TB, U24RL, Wonder W24RL, W24MB, W24FTB, and W24RTB recreational vehicles. The metal deflector that protects the refrigerator’s wood frame from exhaust is positioned too low, which could allow the exhaust to discolor or char the wood frame.

Discoloration or charring of the wood frame can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will install a metal deflector extension, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 7, 2021. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9932-1.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

