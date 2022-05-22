New Truck Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 expands family to eight

The 2023 Ford F-150 pickup truck lineup will include eight trims with a variety of configurations, including the recently announced off-road-oriented Rattler.

The varied offerings will include (with estimated MSRPs): XL, $32,000; Rattler, $40,000; XLT, $42,000; Lariat, $51,000; Tremor, $54,000; King Ranch, $61,000; Platinum, $64,000, Limited, $78,000.

Several different engines will also be in the mix: a 290-horsepower, 3.3-liter V-6; a 400-hp 5.0-liter V-8; a 325-hp twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6; a 400-hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6; and a 250-hp 3.0-liter diesel V-6. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard on all engines.

The F-150 will also be offered with a hybrid powertrain for the first time.

Ford reports the new 400-hp hybrid powertrain—a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, a 35 kW electric motor, and a 10-speed automatic transmission—will offer up to 700 miles of driving range per tank and can also power an onboard generator for keeping the power flowing at job sites or during power outages.

Rear-wheel and four-wheel drive will be available on any of the F-150’s available powertrains.

While the base 3.3-liter V-6 engine’s towing capacity is 8,200 pounds, models equipped with the 400-hp twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

The 5.0-liter V-8 has a maximum towing capacity of 13,000 pounds, the diesel V-6 is capable of up to 12,100 pounds, and the hybrid model can tow up to 12,700 pounds. Payload capacity ranges from 1,840 to 3,250 pounds.

The EPA estimates the F-150 with the turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 will earn up to 20 miles per gallon in city driving, 26 mpg on the highway. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 is rated up to 18 mpg in the city, 24 highway. The hybrid version has estimates as high as 25 mpg city, 26 highway.

Convenience features in some models will be unique. The 10-speed automatic shift lever can be folded flat with the center console to create a large flat workspace. The F-150 will also be available with fold-flat front seats that can provide a place for sleeping.

Lastly, the F-150’s bed-stored optional onboard generator provides up to 7.2-kW of power to support electricity.

