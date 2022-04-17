New Ford F-150 pickup set for summer 2022 debut

The enduring Ford F-150 pickup family will soon expand when the long-anticipated Lightning debuts this summer and with its just-announced Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification and manufacturer revealed charge range.

Depending upon engine configuration, the 2022 F-150 Lightning will have a range of 230 to 320 miles. Towing capacity is 7,700 pounds.

The Lightning will come with two electric powertrain choices. The larger, extended range system will produce an estimated 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

That will make the F-150 Lightning Ford’s fastest pickup. It will have an estimated 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range when equipped with an extended-range battery. The smaller standard range version will have 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

The F-150 Lightning XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery scored an EPA range rating of 320 miles. The upscale F-150 Lightning Platinum has an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

The range on the standard, or base, version of the various trims is 230 miles.

Fleet customers also can purchase the extended range battery on Lightning Pro, giving it an EPA-estimated range of 320 miles.

The commercial-grade entry model starts at $39,974 plus a $1,695 delivery fee before any federal or state tax credits and purchase incentives. The mid-trim XLT model offers more features and starts at $52,974. Extending the range adds another $19,500 to the cost of the truck. Depending on the state, buyers could get up to $10,000 back in state and federal tax credits and incentives. The Platinum trim tops $91,000 after adding in the delivery fee.

On an 80-amp home charging station, the F-150 Lightning adds an average range of 30 miles per charging hour, fully charging an extended-range truck from 15 percent to 100 percent in about eight hours.

Buyers also will be able to tap a sizeable public charging network of 63,000 stations through FordPass. On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, the extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes. It will charge from 15 percent to 80 percent in about 41 minutes, according to Ford.

The truck can provide power for work projects and tailgates. It will provide 2.4 kilowatts of energy, which Ford said is enough for power tools, laptops, televisions and even crockpots.

Production of about 150,000 units of the new truck is anticipated for this year.

