RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Issue 1617

Today’s thought

“Light a candle instead of cursing the darkness.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Best Friends Day!

On this day in history: 1912 – Carl Laemmle incorporates Universal Pictures.

Tip of the Day

This is the one thing RVers MUST do outdoors

By Gail Marsh

A recent study showed that only 14 percent of men regularly do it, while 30 percent of women do. Midwesterners do it less than people living in other parts of our country even though doing it may save your life! Or at the very least, keep you looking younger longer…

Do I have your attention? Good. Find out what I’m talking about here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Prime Time Crusader 395BHL Fifth Wheel. How does this fifth wheel compare to others with a similar layout? See what makes it different in today’s review.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas for a special “Dad” in your life.

“Hike” Arizona state parks without leaving your RV

Imagine hiking an Arizona state park trail or visiting your campsite before you head out, giving you the chance to perfectly plan your hike or view your campsite. Arizona State Parks and Trails partnered with Google earlier this year to make that happen. Learn more.

Think you can find the perfect RV? Hint: You can’t.

Read about how Gail Marsh and her husband changed their perspective to make their RV nearly perfect.

Quick Tip

Dry out the fridge!

Pop open that refrigerator door and what do you see? Mold and mildew? Yeeuckk! If you have allergies to the stuff, then it’s even worse. But mold and mildew is not RV refrigerator “standard equipment” – you can avoid it. Just make sure you wipe down your fridge when you shut it down after use. Using a kitchen wipe like Lysol or Clorox will help eliminate some of the “starting medium” for unwanted growths. Be sure to prop the fridge door open until it’s dry-dry-dry. Or, keep it open at all times when not in use. Some manufacturers provide a slide latch, or even an accessory card to hold them open. Yours didn’t? Slide a folded hand towel into the open door and gently close the door until it catches on the towel.

Website of the day

12 Most Beautiful Lakes in the United States

These jaw-droppingly beautiful lakes need to be on your must-visit list! How many of them have you been to?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 26 percent do not drink alcoholic beverages

• 40 percent believe noon is the fairest checkout time at an RV park.

• 30 percent of full-timers who sold their sticks-and-bricks home say they miss it

Recipe of the Day

The Smack My @$$ and Call Me Sally Burger!

by Melissa Baldan from San Diego, CA

Want a burger with a kick of spice? Look no further than these burgers. They’re juicy, cheesy, and smoky from the BBQ sauce and bacon. Buffalo sauce gives the meat a unique taste. No extra condiments are needed for this burger. It’s perfect with Melissa’s suggestions. Make sure to have napkins handy because things will get messy.

Yes, we want this burger! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Two-thirds of the entire world’s population has never seen snow in person before.

*If you were to take all the salt out of the ocean and spread it across the Earth’s surface, how thick would it be?

A.) 7″

B.) 60 ft

C.) 500 ft

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Toby is a two-and-a-half-year-old Persian. He loves to look at birds and squirrels as we travel. He is an extremely loving little travel companion.” —Bob and Janie West

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a typo on a headstone?

A grave mistake!

