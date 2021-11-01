9 great uses for baby powder that will have you running out to buy some

At our work camping job this week we’ve been installing insulation. Itchy stuff, for sure. I never would have guessed that baby powder could come to the rescue! By applying a good amount of powder to exposed skin, we do not itch nearly as much! That made me wonder… are there other uses for baby powder? I did a bit of research and, wow, was I surprised! I plan on packing baby powder along for every RV trip we take.

Here are some ways baby powder may come in handy for RVers:

Freshen hiking boots. Just sprinkle a tablespoon of baby powder inside each boot. Shake the boot to evenly distribute the powder. Any moisture will be absorbed as it freshens the fragrance in each boot.

Time to empty tanks? Those rubber gloves can sometimes be difficult to slip on. Try powdering your hands first, then the gloves should slip right on.

Traveling rough roads can cause your necklaces to tangle and knot. If you sprinkle a bit of baby powder on the knot, it will be easier to untangle. Really! (A quick sprinkle of baby powder can also help you untie an over-tightened shoestring, too.)

Camping in high-humidity environments? Sprinkle some baby powder in between your bedsheets. The powder can help keep you more comfortable as you sleep. It will also freshen up the sheets.

Do hiking boots rub your ankles? Apply baby powder before hitting the trails. The powder will reduce chafing and prevent skin irritation.

An uncovered bowl of baby powder can reduce the musty smell in your RV’s closet. Just be sure to place the powder on a central shelf, away from the edge, to avoid accidental spills. Not only will the powder remove humidity from the air, but it will also keep clothes smelling great!

If your playing cards are hard to shuffle, try sprinkling a bit of baby powder on them. The powder should help the cards slide much better.

Prefer not to have beach sand all over your RV’s interior? Try this! Apply baby powder to sandy feet and legs. Then gently brush both the sand and powder away.

Need to reduce the clinging campfire smoke smell? If a shower isn’t available, you can dust yourself with baby powder to freshen up your skin. To help your hair smell cleaner, mix together equal amounts of baking soda and baby powder. Rub the powder mixture into your hair, let set for 10 minutes, and thoroughly brush out the residue.

Note: If you’re concerned about talc in baby powder, check out this all-natural talc-free powder from Burts Bees.

Who knew how versatile baby powder could be?! Do you have additional ideas for uses for baby powder?

Related (sorta):

6 unusual ways to use cupcake liners (no baking required) in and around the RV

##RVDT1721